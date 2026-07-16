Senior Project Manager
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Skövde Visa alla byggjobb i Skövde
2026-07-16
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
To lead the delivery of a major substation construction project supporting a large-scale data centre development in Sweden.
As the Senior Project Manager, you will take overall responsibility for the successful delivery of the project, overseeing both the Civil, Structural & Architectural (CSA) and electrical scopes while acting as the primary interface with the client. Approximately 75% of the project is CSA-focused, making a strong background in CSA delivery highly desirable.
You will provide leadership throughout the project lifecycle, ensuring the works are delivered safely, on programme, within budget and to the required quality standards.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the delivery of the substation construction project from inception through to completion.
Oversee the Civil, Structural & Architectural (CSA) and electrical work packages, ensuring effective coordination across all disciplines.
Act as the primary client interface, building and maintaining strong stakeholder relationships.
Manage contractors, consultants and project teams to achieve programme milestones and project objectives.
Proactively identify, manage and mitigate project risks and issues.
Ensure compliance with all health and safety, quality and commercial requirements.
Provide regular progress reporting and maintain clear communication with the client and wider project team.
Experience Required
Proven experience leading the delivery of substation or utility infrastructure projects.
A strong Civil, Structural & Architectural (CSA) background, with experience managing associated electrical packages.
Demonstrable experience delivering complex, large-scale construction projects from inception through to completion.
Excellent client-facing, leadership and stakeholder management skills.
Fluent English communication skills.
Previous experience working on similar projects or within hyperscale data centre environments would be highly advantageous.
Key Deliverables
Throughout the assignment, you will be responsible for:
Successfully delivering the substation construction project in line with programme, budget and quality expectations.
Managing both the CSA and electrical scopes to ensure seamless project execution.
Maintaining a proactive approach to project planning, risk management and issue resolution.
Developing and maintaining strong client relationships while providing clear leadership to the project team.
Qualifications: Degree in Engineering/Project Management, Associated with Institute of Engineers
Experience: 10+ years in senior project management (industry specific) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10004643