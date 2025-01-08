Senior Project Manager
2025-01-08
Our customer is looking for a Senior Project Manager.
You can be either freelance or Northab is happy to employ you and tailor for whatever is important for you in terms of bonuses and benefits. Whether its more pay, a car, longer vacations inbetween assignments. Or something totally else, you name it!
Background
The customer has a need to transform how we do marketing in an omnichannel environment which will be realised through an Omnichannel Marketing transformation Program. This entails changing and improving our technology landscape in marketing as well as how we operate in marketing globally and locally.
To ensure the successful execution and sustainability of this Program, there is a need of a Program Support / Deputy position. This role will serve as an essential extension of OMA leadership, managing critical components that span both operational and strategic perspectives. Given the program's complexity and its impact across multiple organizational functions, the Program Support role will enhance our capacity to drive meaningful progress while maintaining high standards of quality and accountability. The scale of work requires a versatile professional with broad capabilities to support in areas such as detailed financial oversight, stakeholder communciation, scope management including risk management and leading work in certain topics. This role will empower us to adapt responsively to emerging challenges, ensure continuity in key program aspects and deliverables, and uphold our operational goals.
The scope of the consultant services is to assist customer in
Scope Management: Manage program scope dynamically, addressing scope changes and mitigating associated risks. Time plan management, risk management, dependency management, coordinating and facilitating certain progress follow-up meetings
Financial Tracking and Reporting: Conduct in-depth financial analyses and maintain ongoing budgetary oversight to support effective cost management.
Initiative Leadership: Lead specific program initiatives as designated, ensuring alignment with overall objectives and facilitating collaboration across involved teams.
Program Communication: Manage Program communication, support preparing communication materials for senior leadership, translating program insights and developments into clear, impactful presentations, run newsletters or similar type of communication.
Requirements:
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc
The ideal candidate is a highly adaptable professional with a management consulting background, accustomed to handling diverse tasks with speed and precision. This role demands an individual who is both proactive and detail-oriented still capable of understanding and seeing the bigger overarching picture, with the ability to work autonomously and communicate effectively with senior stakeholders, primarily visually.
Financial, cost and benefits, forecasting and follow-up (also demanding certain Excel skills)
Visual / PowerPoint presentation skills and English communication skills creating concise and impactful messaging, tailoring messages for different types of audiences
Project management, risk management, project planning, and roadmapping skills
Understanding of marketing and marketing technology is a plus
Experience from large enterprises is a plus
What 3 things from above are most important?
Drive, lead and deliver independently with a holistic understanding of the business and focus on key details
Project Management experience (financial/scope/planning management)
Communication skills (key messaging / visual)
