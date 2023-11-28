Senior Project Manager
2023-11-28
Job Description
This position is based on our site in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide working with these products, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics.
How will you make an impact?
We're in a period of rapid expansion, and we are looking for a daring and driven Senior Project manager willing to join our team, and a key team member to support us in developing our site in Uppsala.
You will be responsible for strategic and complex operations projects where the main aim is to increase our production capacity, secure compliance, and support our Global Operations organization. This is a key role where you will be contributing to the development, planning and execution projects linked to our investment portfolio.
Our Uppsala site is where most of the projects take place and resources are located but some activities also span over our sites in Freiburg, Germany and Ängelholm, Sweden.
What will you do?
You will lead complex projects from start to finish, your focus being on projects within the area of process, chemical and biochemical engineering, and part of the Site Master Plan execution. Additionally, as a Senior Project Manager, we expect you to have the experience and capacity to lead all projects with larger scope within process, buildings, instruments/equipment, IT systems related and operational development.
As the Sr Project Manager you are responsible for planning, funding, reporting, management of resources, budget and naturally delivery on project targets. You are involved and responsible all the way from an identified business need to completion of the project.
The project teams are cross-functional with different competences depending on the projects you are working with. This might include colleagues from engineering, automation, validation, production, supply chain, real estate, and IT as well as external partners and entrepreneurs. You will belong to the Operations Strategy team which consists of approximately 10 project managers including consultants with different fields of expertise.
Apart from leading projects you will also work together with your colleagues to improve ways of working in project and portfolio execution and planning.
In the project portfolio planning process you will play an important role in teaming up with internal customers to connect strategy and roadmaps into execution plans and defining the investment budget.
How will you get there?
The role will suit you with leader qualities, and who are flexible and able to quickly adapt to new situations. You are driven problem solver, and can independently lead, manage projects and other activities. You are an excellent pro-active collaborator, who provide clear communication.
Master's degree within chemical engineering or biotechnology, or equivalent and have a solid experience of project management in a regulated business.
Extensive experience (10+ years preferred) in leading larger projects in an environment where operations often must run in parallel. Experience from managerial positions is an advantage.
A proven track record to take strategy to action and can move decisions forward.
Strong negotiation and influencing skills and are used to manage external partners as well as internal customers and stakeholders.
Experience from managing projects within the area of and production related IT systems is desirable.
Proficient in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
At Thermo Fisher we can offer an interesting and meaningful position in an international environment. You will join a company that is a world leader in serving science and will support you to achieve your career goals.
Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found.
