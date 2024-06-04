Senior Project Manager - Mergers & Acquisitions
2024-06-04
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
You will join a committed and experienced team, working on and leading deals from day one. As a Project Manager you will manage and gain exposure to smaller and larger M&A transactions, working alongside and leading deal teams. You will have the overall responsibility to lead negotiations, conduct due diligence, develop valuation models and strategies across Vattenfall's businesses. You will lead and cooperate with teams of various experts requiring good communication and leadership skills.
As Project Manager, you will be involved or responsible for the following;
Lead and coordinate transactions from idea stage to final closing in all Vattenfall's business areas
Develop all M&A material for internal and external use with support from M&A analysts, resources from business areas and relevant staff functions
Select and lead legal, financial and commercial advisors
Present transaction and updates to decision making bodies within Vattenfall and represent Vattenfall to banks and the investor community
Represent M&A towards the business units and organize the provision of full M&A service including e.g. financial analysis & modelling, valuation, preparing and conducting due diligence activities, prepare presentations regarding possible investments or divestments managing internal approval process
Review and make use of complex financial models for equity valuation and debt transactions
Equity - M&A transaction modelling (DCF-valuation, peers analysis)
Debt - project finance modelling required for non-recourse debt structures and competitive analysis
Review and negotiate SPA/SHAs and loan documentation
Qualifications
As you will be given autonomy with your projects - stakeholder management, self-drive, and ability to express your ideas and convince internally and externally are important. Hence, we expect you to have:
Business degree with preference for MBA or equivalent
Between 5-8 years of relevant experience in Transactions or M&A, related function (e.g. Investment Banking, Project Finance, Corporate M&A team; etc.) - including experience in the energy & utilities sector.
Prior experience with Offshore wind is a clear plus.
Extensive experience in transaction/due diligence process, valuation and modelling
Understanding of market drivers in general and ability to analyze targets from an industrial and strategic point of view
Strong presentation and communication skills
Project management skills and experience
Strong Excel skills including basic VBA knowledge
Excellent knowledge of English language.
Professional attitude, high working ethics, flexible style and ability to work under pressure both independently as well as in teams
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna.
We welcome your application including cover letter and CV in English via the link below. Please do not wait until the last day, applications and interviews will be handled continuously throughout the application period. Last day to apply is the 30th of June 2024.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Eric Stemer, eric.stemer@vattenfall.com
. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Jennifer Wikström, jennifer.wikstroem@vattenfall.com
Trade Union Representatives, to be reached through Vattenfall's switchboard, +46 (8) 739 50 00, are Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO) and Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna).
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information. Så ansöker du
