Senior Program Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
2025-02-03
Company Description
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Senior Program Manager, you are responsible for making things happen - by making the complex easier and bringing people together to create success. This means you are responsible for managing large cross-cutting strategic initiatives involving several functions and regions within the H&M Group. You focus on value creation and team empowerment to accelerate on the journey towards common strategic goals and exceptional customer/business results . You create joint plans, drive excellent execution and follow-up, always in tight collaboration with key stakeholders and contributors. The job often spans from strategic analysis to full implementation and value rea lization.
As a Senior Program Manager, you will oversee a large-sized, prioritized and complex Program (cross several functions, regions and often externa partners). As a Senior Program Manager, you are expected to think long-term and always act in the best interest of H&M Group. You are recognized as a role model in your proficiency and as a leader.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Accelerate value creation in tight collaboration and empowerment of key stakeholders/contributors through:
Program planning and definition
Stakeholder & change management
Program execution
Budget and resource management
Leadership & team collaboration
Value Creation monitoring & reporting
Functional competence
Qualifications
A bachelor's or preferable a master degree in business, marketing, engineering, or a related field or equivalent work experience.
Typically 7-10 years of experience in project and/or program management, preferably in the consumer retail industry.
Experience in project and program management methodologies, dual delivery models (eg waterfall, agile) as well as relevant certifications
