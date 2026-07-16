Senior Product Owner - Data Centre Services
Assa Abloy AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Malmö
, Landskrona
, Halmstad
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Own the strategy behind the infrastructure that keeps a global business running
Great infrastructure isn't just about keeping systems online—it's about enabling an entire organisation to move forward with confidence. As Senior Product Owner for Data Centre Services, you'll shape the strategy, roadmap and evolution of one of ASSA ABLOY's most business-critical infrastructure platforms.
If you're an experienced infrastructure professional who enjoys combining deep technical expertise with product ownership, stakeholder leadership and strategic decision-making, this is your opportunity to influence technology at a global scale.
Why this role matters
Every digital service across ASSA ABLOY depends on resilient, secure and scalable infrastructure. In this role, you'll ensure our Data Centre Services continue to meet the needs of a growing global organisation while evolving to support tomorrow's business priorities.
Working at the intersection of technology, operations and business, you'll translate complex requirements into clear product direction, balancing reliability, innovation and long-term value. Your decisions will directly influence how critical infrastructure services are delivered across our global IT landscape.
The role
As Senior Product Owner for Data Centre Services, you'll have end-to-end ownership of a business-critical infrastructure product—from defining its vision and roadmap to ensuring operational excellence and continuous improvement.
You'll work closely with engineers, architects and business stakeholders to prioritise investments, guide agile delivery and ensure the platform remains secure, compliant and aligned with business objectives.
What you'll work on
Define and evolve the product vision, roadmap and backlog for our global Data Centre Services platform.
Translate business and customer requirements into prioritised user stories, acceptance criteria and successful agile deliveries.
Drive continuous improvements across service reliability, security, compliance and user experience.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to shape technical direction and product decisions.
Manage product lifecycle activities, including budgeting, forecasting and operational performance.
Build trusted relationships across the organisation, influencing decisions and aligning teams around shared priorities.
What will help you succeed
Significant experience delivering and owning enterprise IT infrastructure or Data Centre Services within large, global organisations.
Deep technical expertise (10+ years) across data centre technologies, cloud platforms, virtualisation, networking and infrastructure services.
Experience as a Product Owner, Infrastructure Lead, Technical Lead or similar role with responsibility for product or platform ownership.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence without formal authority.
A proactive, analytical mindset with the confidence to make informed decisions and drive initiatives independently.
Why ASSA ABLOY
At ASSA ABLOY, you'll help shape the infrastructure that supports secure access solutions used by millions of people every day. You'll join an international technology organisation where ownership is encouraged, collaboration comes naturally and your expertise will have a visible impact.
Meaningful mission – Shape resilient infrastructure that enables secure access solutions trusted around the world.
Innovation & scale – Work with modern infrastructure technologies across a complex global IT environment.
Autonomy & trust – Own a business-critical platform and influence its strategic direction in a culture built on accountability.
Growth & development – Expand your expertise through international collaboration, continuous learning and long-term career opportunities.
Work–life balance – Enjoy a hybrid working model (three days in the office, two remotely) within a culture that supports flexibility, wellbeing and sustainable performance.
Ready to shape the future of Data Centre Services?
If you're looking for a role where your technical expertise, product ownership and leadership can influence technology on a global scale, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply today — we review applications continuously.
We're committed to building diverse, inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who see themselves thriving here.
To protect your personal data, we do not review applications sent via email or post.
For questions about the role or process, contact Léa Rein, Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner.
Let's create a safer and more open world — together.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces – physical and virtual – safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results – not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions – supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Nordenskiöldsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10004364