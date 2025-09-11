Senior Product Designer
2025-09-11
Our team is on a mission to design great user experiences that help our over 2 million web customers create, configure, and develop their web presence.
We are looking for an experienced Digital Commerce Product Designer who has a solid understanding of e-commerce metrics to collaborate with our marketing leads in translating user needs and business ideas into outstanding landing pages, order and upselling/cross-selling flows, campaign concepts, and visual designs for our one.com brand.
As a passionate designer, you excel at transforming complex concepts into beautiful, simple, and user-friendly experiences. You inspire the organisation with insightful customer journeys, value propositions, and prototypes. Driven by data, you utilise market and user research methods such as interviews, surveys, usability tests, A/B tests and heatmaps to test and refine ideas both before and after implementation. This means that rather than being measured on the output of your design work, you are being measured on the success of your designs. As a true team player, you will work closely with our marketing, product, UX and design, and development teams. And, to our 32 passionate designers, you are a sparring partner who is inspiring, results-driven and keen to make a difference.
Qualifications 5+ years of experience in e-commerce, digital commerce, marketing, or agency settings
Degree in New Media Design, Visual Communication, Product Design, UX Design, or similar
Strong digital commerce-focused design portfolio with a mobile-first mindset, with expertise in designing for both mobile and desktop.
You can conduct data analysis, market, and user research to identify best practices and shape hypotheses on how best to address requirements.
Ability to translate user needs and business goals into clear, effective design
Skilled in user research, data analysis, customer journeys, and persona creation
Experience with tools like Maze, HotJar, Dovetail, Mixpanel, and Google Analytics
Advocate for user testing, customer centricity, and evidence-based design decisions
Comfortable collaborating across teams - from concept and ideation to implementation
You are effective in managing stakeholders. Engage and involve them from the beginning (research, strategy, concept) to the end (design and implementation).
Proficient in Figma and Adobe Creative Cloud
Familiar with working in Agile/Scrum teams and using design systems
High attention to detail and strong visual aesthetics
You provide and receive honest, valuable feedback.
You're a curious, collaborative, and creative problem solver who enjoys turning complexity into clarity. You have a passion for beautiful, minimalist design and care deeply about creating meaningful user experiences. You're confident in your craft, open to feedback, and thrive in a fast-moving, team-oriented environment. Most importantly, you want to make the web not just more usable - but more beautiful.
About usone.com is a part of group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting, and digital marketing services. Over 2 million customers trust us with their online success. Our global team consists of 1 500+ employees operating from nearly 20 locations across 15 countries, with our headquarters in Sweden. Thanks to the support of our partners Cinven and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, we are steadily expanding the group's service portfolio and geographical footprint.
When you join group.one, you become a part of a global network that values collaboration, growth, and excellence. Join us in creating online success stories!
We don't care whether you are female, male or diverse, where you come from, how old you are, what colour your skin is or what you believe in. For us, the focus is on mutual respect, personal appreciation as well as fun and motivation at work. Develop yourself - your personality - because we focus on you as a person and team member.
