Avalanche Studios Group is looking for a Senior Producer to join a top-tier, experienced team to help craft our next cutting edge AAA open-world game. Avalanche Studios is dedicated to ambitious, externally published, AAA open-world games like Just Cause, Mad Max, and Rage 2.
In short, as a Senior Producer you will coordinate resources, internal and external, to ensure the successful completion of assigned projects. You will together with the Lead Producer develop schedules that translate business goals into action and act as a change agent for process improvements. You will monitor team progress and maintain the schedule to provide the Lead Producer and Executive Producer with regular updates on status and risks as required.
What you 'll do:
Collaborating with Directors and Leads to establish long term feature schedules, milestone definitions, and phase/sprint goals
Being a part of the team - working with the teams to overcome complex problems, identify dependencies, develop schedules, improve product quality and stay on track
Supporting the team by running daily stand-ups, scheduling meetings, taking notes, and otherwise keeping the team stay organized and on track
Tracking live issues affecting end users and ensure they are being followed up on and resolved
Understanding and communicating project milestones, task deadlines, and stakeholder feedback to team members across the studio
Anticipating, identifying, and proposing solutions for project risks and issues
Utilizing the chosen project management software to provide metrics and visibility
Other duties and responsibilities as defined by the manager including managing teams
Who you are:
Familiarity with agile methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban
Strong organizational skills and demonstrated attention to detail
Experience working in the game industry
Have years of experience as a Producer or Program Manager of teams
Shipped at least one game title
Comprehensive understanding of game development, from concept to submission and sustained development post-launch
Strong time-management skills with the ability to focus on priorities, manage change and deliver against agreed deadlines
Proven ability to work under rapid development cycles
Proven ability to collaborate, coordinate, communicate and support other team members
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
The Stockholm location
Our Stockholm office is situated in Södermalm, the beating heart of the city's game industry. It's a physical representation of our games - the lush vegetation of Just Cause and theHunter: Call of the Wild meets corroded metal straight out of Mad Max. It has everything you need to make it your creative base camp.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
