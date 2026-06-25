Senior Process Engineer
Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag i Göteborg
Senior Process Engineer
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Help Industrialise the Future of Advanced Materials
Smart High Tech AB is a Swedish deep-tech company pioneering graphene-enhanced thermal interface materials for AI infrastructure, semiconductors, data centres, power electronics and high-performance computing.
As we continue our transition from product qualification and commercialisation into large-scale industrial manufacturing, we are seeking an experienced Senior Process Engineer to play a key role in developing, optimising and scaling our production processes.
This is an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled process engineer who wants to contribute to the industrialisation of next-generation graphene technology and help build a world-class manufacturing operation.
The Role
As Senior Process Engineer, you will be responsible for developing, optimising and industrialising manufacturing processes to support stable, efficient and scalable production.
Working closely with Production, R&D, Quality and Engineering teams in both Sweden and China, you will help ensure that manufacturing processes deliver the highest levels of quality, repeatability and operational performance.
The role is based in Gothenburg and requires regular travel to China to support technology transfer, process development and manufacturing scale-up activities.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the development and optimisation of manufacturing processes for mass production.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives focused on yield, quality, efficiency and throughput.
Support the industrialisation of new products and manufacturing technologies.
Develop, evaluate and implement process improvements based on operational data and production requirements.
Optimise coating processes, carbonisation and graphitisation operations.
Establish and maintain robust process parameters, standards and control methods.
Support equipment qualification, commissioning and process validation activities.
Collaborate closely with R&D teams to transfer new technologies into production.
Work with production teams to identify root causes and implement corrective actions.
Support manufacturing scale-up initiatives and future capacity expansion projects.
Participate in cross-functional projects involving production, quality and engineering teams in Europe and China.
Qualifications & Experience
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, Process Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering or a related discipline.
Minimum 10 years' experience in process engineering within industrial manufacturing environments.
Strong experience working with manufacturing processes and production scale-up.
Hands-on experience with coating lines, thermal processing equipment, carbonisation and graphitisation furnaces.
Solid understanding of advanced materials manufacturing and process control.
Experience developing and optimising production processes for high-volume manufacturing.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Experience working in international manufacturing environments is highly desirable.
Highly Desirable Experience
Graphene manufacturing or advanced carbon materials.
Battery manufacturing and energy storage technologies.
Semiconductor or electronics manufacturing.
Advanced materials and high-tech industrial production.
Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma or continuous improvement methodologies.
Language Requirements
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Mandarin Chinese is considered a strong advantage.
Swedish is beneficial but not essential.
Personal Qualities
We are looking for someone who is:
Analytical and technically strong.
Hands-on and solution-oriented.
Structured and detail-focused.
Passionate about process optimisation and manufacturing excellence.
Comfortable working in a dynamic international environment.
Collaborative and capable of building strong relationships across functions and cultures.
Why Join Smart High Tech?
At Smart High Tech, you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge graphene technology and contribute directly to the industrialisation of products that support the future of AI infrastructure and advanced electronics.
You will join a fast-growing international company where innovation, technical excellence and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do.
This role offers the opportunity to make a significant impact on the development of our manufacturing platform while working alongside leading scientists, engineers and international partners. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7954950-2070761". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-7434), https://shtsmarthightech.teamtailor.com
Terminalvägen 12 (visa karta
)
418 79 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
SHT Smart High Tech Jobbnummer
9978797