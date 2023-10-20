Senior Process Engineer
2023-10-20
Tetra Pak Processing are looking for a Senior Process Engineer based at High Wycombe (UK).
The Senior Process Engineer will be responsible to lead process engineering solution and provide technical support to Tetra Pak capital projects to deliver projects within the given time and budgets.
Key responsibilities and duties
To provide comprehensive process engineering and technical support, as necessary, in the design, sale, installation and commissioning of process systems.
Flowchart (PID) and layout development
Specifying components i.e. pumps, valves, instruments etc for the efficient operation of the food production solution
Creation of Technical Descriptions and Process Functional Specifications for safe and user-friendly operation of the solution
Creation of project documentation incl. Test specifications
Carrying out the CE marking process for our technical solutions
To plan the engineering and commissioning activities, in collaboration with both the Tetra Pak project team and customers team
To carry out plant installation completion inspections, commissioning and plant hygiene audits
To participate in commercial tendering and project process design as required
Lead Problem Solving in the projects
Providing support to develop engineering team
Qualifications:
You will need Degree level education in a relevant discipline (Chemical, Production, Process, Mechanical or Food Engineering) or be able to demonstrate thorough experience a similar level of achievement. You will also be required high level of competency on process engineering tools and understanding of the food production solutions.
You have a strong personal drive for results and ability to work on your own initiative whilst planning and prioritising work. As you will be working in partnership with many key stake holders externally as well as internally you will need to possess a high level of collaboration, engagement and leadership skills. You are agile in your approach, have an ability to sell your ideas to others and your communication skills are excellent. We believe you have a logical approach and are methodical in your commitment to troubleshooting system problems.
The candidate should have a 4+ years' experience in designing and implementing process solutions particularly within the liquid food industry and an awareness of current legislation affecting processing solutions.
Furthermore, you should be prepared to travel approximately 30% of your time to meet colleagues, customers and suppliers to fulfil the role (internationally, with extensive travel throughout North Europe & Benelux)
Please send your CV to Hr.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
