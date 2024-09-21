Senior Process Engineer - Stockholm
2024-09-21
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Senior Process Engineer We are looking for a Senior Process Engineer to join our client's engineering department. In this role, you will take on technically challenging and stimulating projects, contributing to driving investments forward to achieve goals in safety, profitability, and sustainability.
Job Description:
As a Senior Process Engineer, you will:
Develop and optimize processes to ensure efficiency and safety.
Work with cutting-edge solutions to meet long-term sustainability goals.
Become a key part of a team focused on improving both production and safety standards.
This is a long-term role with the potential to transition to a permanent position after an initial consulting period (approximately 12 months).
About You: You have a Master of Science in chemical engineering or a related field.
You bring solid experience from the process industry and are skilled in process design calculations.
Experience with simulation tools is a plus.
You are fluent in English, with Swedish being a bonus.
You are highly motivated, safety-conscious, and able to communicate effectively even under pressure.
Location: South of StockholmStart: October 2024 (ASAP)Work Mode: On-site or hybrid
If you're a driven engineer eager to create sustainable and profitable solutions, don't hesitate to apply!
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at shivani@vipas.se
& contact me at +46 727635140.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
