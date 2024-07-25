Senior/Principal Multiplayer Programmer
2024-07-25
A passion for fantasy worlds has long been ingrained in our studio, and at last we can announce we have embarked on a journey into that beloved realm. With a party of veteran IOI guild members and new wizards and sorceresses of the industry, we are building an ambitious new IP for console and PC that will revolutionize the online fantasy RPG genre. If you share a similar passion for creating welcoming, heartfelt, bold and impactful worlds, join us and together we will write the next chapter in IOI's history.
For developing this new fantasy project, we are seeking aSenior/Principal MultiplayerProgrammer who is passionate and experienced with online tech. We can offer the immersive mastery we are known for, on a whole other level of player interaction.
What you will do:
You will get to extend the technology of our in-house Glacier engine with multiplayer capabilities. That means helping design and implement the network/multiplayer software stack for the engine, and for any in-house games that need to support multiplayer.
You will collaborate with the AI and gameplay teams to define and implement network-aware features, workflows and setups.
You will get to share responsibility with the online team to create, run and monitor our game servers and back end infrastructure.
In short, the team you will be part of will be responsible for the development of the network layer.
Who you are:
You are an engine, software or multiplayer/network programmer who helped ship at least one AAA multiplayer game.
You have a strong knowledge of C/C++
You are well-versed in anything multiplayer-related tech: firewall traversal, data compression and encryption, distributed algorithms, mesh topologies, objects replication, prediction models, latency compensation and anti-cheating.
We expect you to be experienced in navigating and integrating new technologies into large existing codebases.
Have experience mentoring your fellow programmers.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people. Ersättning
