Senior Portfolio Planner & Analyst, Electromobility
2024-10-15
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Volvo Group is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions. Electromobility is a growing organization in place to shape the future of transport. As part of the Technology Strategy and Planning function, in the Planning section, you'll help us accelerate our journey by planning our future Electromobility technology. Are you passionate about product portfolio strategy planning and have the capacity to analyze and structure Volvo Groups' best in class Electromobility range? Then this is your chance, Apply now!
What you will do
You will further develop and own the time planning for the Volvo Groups' Electromobility portfolio strategy and roadmap. By having a broad understanding and being able to control and optimize the R&D planning processes, including pro-active resource and time planning as well as identifying bottlenecks. You will be the right hand to the Product and Range team, to drive planning for seamless deliverables of a competitive electromobility portfolio and product roadmap.
The role has two main parts including both planning and analysis. You will make portfolio analysis to optimize product development planning. The analytic part is to be pro-active, have a good understanding and the ability to optimize the R&D processes, identifying the bottlenecks, and help us optimizing resource utilization and time to market.
Additionally, you will prepare new product initiatives from timeplan perspective, take input from the line organization- including lead times and resources. Supporting Volvo Group Electromobility to build platform roadmaps and coordinate stairway to 2040 are other responsibilities. Creating first draft time plans as input to investigations and pre-studies for smooth project realizations.
Your future team
You will belong to the Technology Strategy and Planning function, in the Planning section. We drive and are responsible for the planning and support the product strategies and roadmap, as well as managing the Electromobility product and project portfolio.
The team is also responsible to collect and manage stakeholder requirements from a planning perspective and secure synergies across all of Volvo Group's electric products, such as Buses, Trucks, Construction equipment, Marine and Industrial applications.
Who are you?
For this to be a success, we believe that you have a high analytic ability and are curious about new technologies that can improve and give accurate analysis results. Process development and creating structure are other areas you enjoy, to accomplish a smooth R&D development supporting that Volvo Group Electromobility stays in the forefront of technology development.
You have a well demonstrated planning leadership and are experienced in Project portfolio management and portfolio analysis. We believe that to be successful in this position you need to be a communicative networker, have an analytic and structured mindset with a can-do attitude.
In addition, we believe that you have a strong drive to realize best-in-class electromobility product range, the ability to initiate change and bring out accurate data to facilitate fact-based decisions. You are also well organized and structured to drive things to completion, and you are actively striving to spread your expertise to others.
You also have:
• University degree in engineering or equivalent
• Min. 5 years experience in project management
• Experience in project portfolio management and portfolio analysis
• Well demonstrated planning leadership and product strategy experience, mastering planning tools like PowerBi and AI.
• Fully proficient in English, written and spoken.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Mattias Simonsen, Director Planning, mattias.simonsen@volvo.com
