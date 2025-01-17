Senior Portfolio Business Controller, Electromobility
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Your future team
Electromobility Controlling & Product Finance is part of the global Controlling & Product Finance team in Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We are the Business Partners of Electromobility Engineering, by providing business analysis, financial direction and product cost expertise tailored to optimize the performance of the function and its project portfolio.
We are a team of 11 Business Controllers, Finance Project Managers and Product Finance Engineers in Gothenburg. Now we are looking for a new colleague for a role as Senior Portfolio Business Controller!
What you will do
At Electromobility Controlling & Product Finance you will contribute to the transformation of Volvo, the transport industry and society at large. As a Senior Portfolio Business Controller, you will play a crucial role in securing the financing needed for the development of cutting-edge electromobility components, supporting the Volvo Group's transition towards electrification.
In this role, you oversee and manage the financials for the entire Electric Propulsion project portfolio. A close collaboration with Strategic Product Planning and Engineering is a key to forecast and communicate financing needs, ensuring the successful realization of our Product plan. You participate in governance forums to secure alignment across various functions in the Volvo Group.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
In this role, you will bring:
• Education with a relevant Finance degree
• Several years of work experience as a Business Controller or similar
• A strong analytical mind, skilled at analyzing and presenting numerical data
• Strong communication skills with an ability to build trust and lead others
• Action orientation with an ability to plan and replan in times of change
• An interest in technology and the potential of technology to shape a greener future
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• Being part of a great team working tightly together in a supporting, friendly and learning atmosphere
• Opportunities to grow and develop in various possible directions in the Volvo Group
• An international and cross-functional environment with many interfaces in different parts of the Volvo Group
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business and electromobility is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you!
Johan Karlsson Lindén, Vice President, EMOB Components Controlling & Product Finance, +46739020531 or johan.linden@volvo.com
Last application date is 7th of February 2025.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
