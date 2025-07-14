Senior Platform Engineer
2025-07-14
At IO Interactive we are currently looking for a Senior Platform Engineer to become an integral member of our dynamic Backbone team.
Our Platform Engineering team is responsible for designing and building our hybrid cloud, which supports traditional cloud native workloads but also desktop platforms as well as console platforms. This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to state-of-the-art infrastructure technologies and support the development of our Glacier game engine as well as thrilling AAA games, including Hitman, Project Fantasy, and a new James Bond game.
As a Platform Engineer in the Developer Services division, you will collaborate with IT and game developers to set up the foundations of our next-generation buildfarm as well as the orchestration of game servers and supporting services. You will be involved in selecting appropriate cloud native technologies, setting up our Kubernetes clusters, storage, datacenter network, and writing the middleware between our CI/CD and the private cloud in Golang.
What you will do:
Collaborate closely with Developers and IT teams to design, build, and deliver high-quality, reliable infrastructure solutions.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives and help embed DevOps best practices across the infrastructure lifecycle.
Design, deploy, and operate Kubernetes-based systems, with a focus on reliability, observability, and maintainability.
Support our private cloud platform, contributing to critical systems like build farms, storage, and server orchestration.
Contribute to strategic decisions on platform architecture, tooling, and DevOps practices.
Write robust, maintainable, and efficient code in Golang to support platform automation and infrastructure services.
Who you are:
An experienced software development engineer in infrastructure or IT operations professional with hands-on experience building automation tools.
Deep expertise in Linux administration, Kubernetes, and Public Cloud platforms. Experience with Private Cloud environments and bare metal systems is a strong plus.
Comfortable designing and building infrastructure automation; proficiency with Golang is a strong advantage.
Strong grasp of networking fundamentals, including load balancing, routing, and performance troubleshooting.
Well-versed in DevOps and SRE methodologies, including GitOps, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and CI/CD pipelines.
Proactive, curious, and motivated to drive technical decisions, mentor peers, and improve platform reliability across distributed systems.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
IOI is a studio that values in-person collaboration. Being together helps us focus our collective energy on our immediate goals. For us, being both in-office as well as connected across our studios helps us integrate our teams faster, strengthen relationships, and improve knowledge-sharing. We believe that the more time we spend together, the more quality and progress we achieve for our games and players.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
Learn more about our Glacier engine.
