Senior Platform Engineer
2025-02-13
About Kambi
Kambi Group plc is a leading B2B provider of premium sports betting services to licensed gaming operators. Our services provide an end-to-end solution for operators wanting to launch a standalone Sportsbook or bolster their existing offering with an innovative sports betting product. From front-end user interface to customer intelligence, risk management and odds compiling, all built on our in-house developed software, we strive to deliver the ultimate service and solution to our partners.
Our vision is to create the world's leading sports betting experiences, together with our partners.
Are you passionate about empowering development teams with cutting-edge tools and technologies? Have you been part of a Platform engineering organization and know that it is more than just technology?
Join us in reinforcing one of our Platform teams to help us provide the best possible experience for our developers. You will have the opportunity to influence the culture of the engineering organization, facilitate technical delivery and work with the team's strategy definition and implementation
What you will do:
Your main responsibility will be to provide a reliable container platform for the development teams, for them to deploy their application
You will provide reliable tools and services for the development teams, to help them to deliver stable software
You will provide standards/templates for cloud infrastructure to be used by Development teams and continuously develop/improve them to smoothen the delivery pipeline.
You should support the Development teams to grow and deliver healthy SW, by facilitating process alignment
You will interact with distributed development teams across several locations as well as our operation teams, in a dynamic DevOps environment.
You'd like to work with some of these technologies:
Cloud and Container infrastructure (AWS, Kubernetes, Terraform, Karpenter)
Build and deployment systems (ArgoCD, GitOps, Jenkins)
Observability tools (Grafana, Prometheus)
Repository and version control systems (GitHub, ECR)
Developer Portal (Backstage)
We expect you to:
Be curious, self-driven, team-player, pragmatic, persistent
Enjoy working in a self-organizing, self-managing team
Be opened to changing technologies and continuous innovation
Have strong DevOps/SRE mindset, working in an Agile organization
Strong Linux experience
Experienced with technologies like, CI/CD, logging, monitoring, configuration mgmt. & reporting tools
Be comfortable with requirement gathering, documentation and excellent communication skills
Experience in Java, Phyton or Go development is beneficial
What's in it for you?
Opportunity to work in a successful and fast-growing company
A fun and flexible working culture
Work with very smart and humble people
International work environment
If you want to be part of a new development team in central Stockholm, please apply with a cover letter and your CV.
