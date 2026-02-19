Senior Plantspecialist
Ljusgårda AB (publ) / Biologjobb / Tibro Visa alla biologjobb i Tibro
2026-02-19
, Hjo
, Skövde
, Karlsborg
, Tidaholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ljusgårda AB (publ) i Tibro
, Skövde
, Halmstad
, Stockholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Why this role
We're pioneering a new generation of indoor-grown botanicals-where high-precision cultivation, designed plant stress, and epigenetic priming work together to enhance APIs and other high-value compounds. This isn't traditional agriculture. It's large scale plant science engineered for performance and impact.
As part of our R&D team, you'll help transform deep biological insight into applied innovation-from advanced growth protocols to functional products.
Your work won't stay in the lab-it will shape recipes, prototypes, and scalable processes across multiple industries.
What you'll do
Design, run, and scale CEA protocols that modulate plant stress responses (light spectra/photoperiod, temperature dynamics, nutrient regimes, elicitors) to increase targeted secondary metabolites; capture and interpret phenotype & chemistry signals.
Build and execute epigenetic protocols: Design and apply precise priming schedules that trigger beneficial metabolic responses in the plant through controlled stress exposures. Measure the strength and duration of the effect over time, and ensure the protocol performs consistently and reproducibly under pilot-scale conditions and commercial production.
Lead the analytical workflow in collaboration with external laboratories - define target compounds and quality parameters, establish acceptance criteria, coordinate sampling and submission logistics, and interpret lab results to inform R&D decisions. Requires prior experience working with 3rd-party analytical labs (e.g. LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC-MS), including method selection, result validation, and translating COAs into practical improvements.
Translate research into real-world applications - collaborate with formulation and product development partners to apply botanical actives in functional formats. Support efforts in stabilisation, micronisation, and delivery system design (e.g., encapsulation, emulsions), and contribute to the development of prototype products across nutraceutical, cosmetic, or pharma applications.
Data & methods - apply DoE and robust statistics; write SOPs, batch records; transfer protocols to Production; contribute to IP. (Your Plant Research function interfaces with Production and external collaborations today.)
What you'll bring (must-haves)
PhD in Plant Physiology, Plant Biochemistry, Plant Biotechnology, Pharmacognosy or a closely related field.
Demonstrated success increasing secondary metabolites via stress/elicitation in controlled or semi-controlled environments (CEA/greenhouse/growth chambers).
Hands-on with growth-recipe design/optimization and run-to-run reproducibility.
Experience collaborating with external analytical labs and interpreting
chromatographic/mass-spec readouts (no requirement to operate instruments).
Familiarity with epigenetic/priming concepts and experimental validation.
Strong DoE/statistics; clear documentation; cross-functional leadership.
Willing and eligible to work on-site full time in Tibro, Sweden.
Bonus (nice-to-haves)
Stabilisation/micronisation of botanical actives; encapsulation/delivery; stability studies.
Extraction/purification (solvent, SC-CO2, adsorption, membrane) and scale-up know-how.
Omics (metabolomics, transcriptomics/qPCR).
Designing elicitation schedules (light quality/quantity, temperature profiles, nutrient dynamics, biotic/abiotic cues) that uplift targeted secondary metabolites.
Developing and validating epigenetic/priming protocols and mapping persistence/decay.
Protocol optimization in CEA/growth chambers/greenhouse, scaled to pilot production.
Translating phytochemical outputs into prototypes: stabilisation/micronisation, encapsulation/delivery, and stability testing with partners.
Structured experimentation (DoE), analysis/decision-making from 3rd-party COAs, authoring SOPs, and clean tech transfer to operations.
Your growth guide
Erik, is not only the founder of Ljusgårda but also a leader driven by a passion to make the world a better place. With a background as a global food activist, he is deeply committed to creating a sustainable future.
He is genuinely curious and fueled by a strong desire for social change, something that is clearly reflected in his vision for Ljusgårda.
As a leader, Erik values innovation and accountability, and he looks forward to working together with you to explore new opportunities for our planet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via vår jobbportal i länken nedan. Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ljusgårda AB (publ)
(org.nr 559113-5321), https://www.supernormalgreens.se/
Järnvägsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
543 50 TIBRO Arbetsplats
Ljusgårda AB publ Jobbnummer
9752527