Senior .NET Developer
2024-10-10
We at Nexer are looking for a senior .NET developer for our inhouse unit MyTeam with a location in Lidköping. The service provides the opportunity to work with customized solutions in both new development and maintenance with a broad customer base, in close collaboration with experienced and skilled colleagues.
Background
At MyTeam, we have two key objectives; to deliver stable solutions that generate satisfied customers and to create secure teams with happy employees. Thanks to long experience of working with system management, the processes we use are well-proven and successful and make it easier for us to make successful customer adaptations according to requirements and wishes.
The majority of the work is in performed in scrum teams with frequent customer contact as a natural part of the work. In order to be able to deliver broadly in our solutions, the group consists of a great mix of testers, application developers, full-stack developers, project managers and architects. We work actively to create good cohesion within the group, both through skills development initiatives but also with social activities.
What does the role look like?
In the role of .NET developer at MyTeam, you work together with the team with maintenance and further development of our many customer projects. The role involves being very committed and involved in the deliveries that are taking place, both in terms of architecture and code. You work in project form, often with a few commitments in parallel. Customers vary in size and scope, with the common denominator that they have given us at MyTeam overall responsibility for their IT solutions, often in the form of web applications with elements of work with frameworks, CMS systems and the Cloud.
You will have a lot of customer contact and be involved in the entire journey from sales to delivery and further development of various system solutions, not only through traditional start-up meetings but also in the form of workshops or via user cases. In consultation with the customer, there are often great opportunities to pursue improvement projects and further develop new ideas to meet challenges that arise during the work.
Your background
From a purely technical point of view, we want you to be well versed in the .NET sphere, preferably with experience of a role as a system architect or an ambition to move in that direction. Thus, it is an advantage to have knowledge in both backend and frontend. Working agile according to scrum methodology and using version control programs such as GIT is also a prerequisite for success.
As a person, you are independent and responsible, structured and have a great interest in technology. You are social, communicative and enjoy working with others in teams, and are happy to let joy and humor take a place in everyday work.
Application
You are welcome to send in your application via the link below. We do not have the opportunity to handle applications sent via email, but if you have specific questions, you can contact the responsible recruiting manager Amanda Stenberg Amanda.stenberg@nexergroup.com
