Senior .NET Developer
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a highly skilled Senior .NET Developer to join an agile product team delivering scalable, secure, and high-performing solutions. You will work end-to-end with modern backend and frontend services and APIs built on .NET 8, SQL, and microservice architecture, collaborating closely with architects, product owners, DevOps engineers, and QA.
You will be part of an international, cross-functional setup where engineering best practices, automation, and a strong sense of ownership are central to how the team delivers value.
Job DescriptionDesign, develop, and maintain backend services and APIs using .NET 8 and C#.
Build and evolve frontend functionality with React as part of a full-stack delivery.
Contribute to microservices-based solutions, including REST APIs and API management.
Collaborate with architects, product owners, DevOps, and QA to deliver end-to-end business solutions.
Support secure and reliable delivery using modern cloud and DevSecOps practices.
Promote clean code, engineering best practices, and automation of repetitive tasks.
RequirementsSenior-level experience as a .NET developer with strong proficiency in C#.
Strong understanding of microservices architecture, REST APIs, and API management.
Good knowledge of Microsoft Azure, including Azure Functions and related services.
Full-stack experience, including React.
University degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
Experience working in agile environments.
Fluent in English and comfortable working in international, cross-functional teams.
Nice to haveKnowledge of Event Sourcing and/or CQRS patterns.
Familiarity with SonarQube and SonaType for code quality and security checks.
Experience with GraphQL, gRPC, and/or Ocelot API Gateway.
Exposure to container orchestration such as AKS, ARO, or EKS.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
