Senior Motion Designer
2025-06-17
The role of Senior Motion Designer at Bold is to lead the development and delivery of high-quality motion design across a wide range of brand expressions. This includes the creation of motion concepts, behaviors, principles, and executions that bring visual identities and narratives to life across platforms.
As a senior team member, you are expected to take creative and strategic ownership within projects, contributing both conceptually and technically. You will play a key role in shaping motion design across pitches, branding and activation projects, and case studies - ensuring that work is grounded in strategy, crafted with precision, and delivered with ambition.
You will work in close collaboration with internal teams including strategists, creatives, copywriters, planners, and client/account managers. You will also maintain strong working relationships with external collaborators such as filmmakers, producers, illustrators, and other production partners. Ongoing dialogue and alignment with clients, as well as colleagues across other NoA agencies, is a key part of the role.
Strong communication skills, a collaborative mindset, and the ability to independently drive the motion discipline within a multidisciplinary team are essential. You are expected to mentor junior designers, support capability building, and contribute to a forward-thinking, inclusive studio culture.
Core competencies
1. Creative Leadership & Concept Development
Develop motion concepts that can inform and/or support overaching design direction, in collaboration with project leads.
Ensure motion behaviors align with brand strategy and design direction.
Take full ownership of the motion design component within brand projects.
Advocate for the role of motion in shaping brand perception and user experience.
2. Strategic & Systemic Thinking
Apply motion design strategically to reinforce narrative, audience insight, and business objectives.
Understand how motion contributes to user experience, accessibility, and brand coherence across digital and physical environments.
Contribute to the development of motion principles as part of broader design systems.
3. Technical Craft & Delivery Excellence
Deliver well-crafted and technically robust motion systems tailored to client implementation needs.
Maintain a high level of detail and quality across all motion outputs.
Stay current with tools, platforms, and techniques in motion design, animation, 3D, and film.
Define and improve workflows, tools, and documentation to support scalable delivery.
4. Collaboration & Project Ownership
Collaborate across disciplines with strategists, creatives, developers, and production partners.
Manage timelines, deliverables, and scope for motion-related tasks and workstreams.
Partner with third-party collaborators such as filmmakers, illustrators, and producers.
Ensure clear communication and creative alignment across all project stakeholders.
5. Client Engagement & Advocacy
Represent the motion discipline in client meetings, workshops, and presentations.
Guide clients in understanding and leveraging motion as a brand asset.
Challenge teams and clients constructively to explore innovative, bold solutions.
6. Mentorship & Capability Building
Provide clear, supportive feedback to junior designers to foster skill development.
Contribute to training programs for colleagues, new hires, and interns.
Share knowledge to raise the studio's creative and technical standards in motion.
7. Innovation & Offering Development
Propose new approaches and ideas to evolve Bold's motion offering - individually or with the team.
Explore emerging formats, platforms, and technologies that expand the possibilities for motion branding.
8. Cultural Contribution
Help foster a collaborative, inclusive, and creatively ambitious studio environment.
Actively participate in internal discussions, critiques, and initiatives that shape Bold's culture and creative direction.
Success in This Role Means
Delivering motion work that is as strategically meaningful as it is visually distinctive.
Elevating the motion discipline within Bold and helping others grow alongside you.
Championing new ways to express brands through movement, and challenging expectations with every project. Så ansöker du
