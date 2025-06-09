Senior mjukvarutestare
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-06-09
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Uppsala
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment: Senior Software Test Consultant - Functional Safety (On-site in Västerås)
Description:
A development team focused on next-generation robotics is looking for an experienced software test consultant with a strong background in functional safety. The team works cross-functionally with software, electronics, and mechanical engineering to build industrial and collaborative robotic systems.
This role involves active participation in ensuring the safety and reliability of embedded software systems through structured and thorough testing processes. The position requires full on-site presence in Västerås.
Key Responsibilities:
Test Planning & Strategy:
Collaborate with the test lead to develop test strategies and plans aligned with functional safety requirements
Design test cases based on software specifications in close cooperation with development teams
Coordinate with hardware, systems, and QA teams to validate safety-critical functionality
Test Execution:
Conduct manual and automated testing to identify defects and validate system stability
Perform regression testing to confirm the integrity of existing features after changes
Document results and track issues in a clear and systematic manner
Risk Assessment:
Analyze potential risks in software behavior and propose mitigation strategies
Ensure thorough verification of all safety-relevant features
Compliance & Standards:
Follow applicable safety standards (e.g., ISO 10218) throughout the testing process
Maintain detailed reports and documentation for compliance and traceability
Collaboration & Communication:
Work closely with developers, the test lead, and other key stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of safety testing
Present test results and recommendations clearly and effectively
Continuous Improvement:
Stay up to date with advances in software testing and functional safety
Contribute to the enhancement of testing tools, frameworks, and methodologies
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electronics, Robotics, or a related technical field
Minimum 3 years of experience in embedded software development, with at least 1 year in safety-critical environments
Strong proficiency in C++ for real-time and embedded systems
Solid understanding of functional safety concepts and implementation in industrial automation
Hands-on experience with standards such as ISO 13849, IEC 61508, ISO 10218, or the Machinery Directive
Familiarity with safety development tools (e.g., static code analysis, unit testing, traceability solutions)
Strong analytical, documentation, and communication skills
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
722 15 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9380620