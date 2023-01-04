Senior Mining Engineer
2023-01-04
About the job
The role responsibilities include, but aren't limited to:
• Ensure that mine planning deliverables meet the planning calendar requirements. This includes the LOMP through to the weekly schedule.
• Delivery of the Base LoMP annual report according to PERC reporting standards.
• Approval of modifying factors used in the estimation of ore reserves.
• Implement and maintain mine planning standards, in collaboration with strategic planning group regarding mine design and mine schedule guidelines, ventilation management plan, mine survey standards and guidelines.
• Collaboration with the Strategic planning team regarding approval and resourcing of studies and improvement projects within the Base LoMP.
• Understanding of the ground control management plan
• Contribute to continuous improvement projects; identify and propose improvements to productivity, efficiency and cost effectiveness.
• Coaching and technical development of the mine planning team.
Skills and competencies
We are looking for a Senior Mine Planning Engineer with at least B.Sc and more than 5 years of relevant experience within exploration, mining or project development.
As a person you should be responsible and driven, but also percipient and flexible. The position includes a lot of collaboration with others both within and outside the company, so good collaboration and communication skills are essential.
B-level driver's license is a requirement for the position.
You speak and write English fluently with meritorious Swedish at any level.
Application
Submit your application no later than 31th January 2023. Selection takes place continuously.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process or application please contact HR Business Partner Adam Dresh adam.dresh@lkab.com
Please note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
Union representatives:
