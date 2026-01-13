Senior Microwave Engineer
Rosemount Tank Radar AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Linköping
2026-01-13
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rosemount Tank Radar AB i Linköping
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for an Senior Microwave Design Engineer in Linköping to be part of our Microwave and Electronics group within the Engineering Department. You will be responsible for working with measurements, signal processing, and passive and active system components for radar sensors.
The Electrical and Microwave Engineering group encompasses all electrical and electronics aspects of engineering and development, from passive microwave structures such as antennas and waveguides to front-end modules, signal processing hardware on microcontroller boards, power supplies, and wired and wireless communication interfaces. The team is involved in the whole development process and requires extensive coordination with other groups and departments.
In This Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
To design, implement, maintain and improve our passive and/or active microwave solutions, radar frontends, waveguide structures, antennas and components for industrial instrumentation.
To develop new radar-level measurement applications and techniques.
To participate in all phases of the development process: from generating ideas, through proof-of-concept, planning, designing and testing, all the way to production ramp-up.
To improve and develop our design methods and work procedures.
To give support and expertise to other groups and departments on microwave and radar system subjects. This also includes innovation assessment as well as collaboration with industry partners, measurement institutes and academia.
To support on documentation for installation, solve application issues and help with technical questions in marketing.
Who You Are:
You analyze multiple and diverse sources of information to define problems accurately before moving to solutions. You quickly and decisively act in fact-changing, unpredictable situations. You pursue everything with energy, drive, and the need to finish. You work through formal and informal channels to build broad-based relationships and support
For This Role, You Will Need:
Background in Physics, Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering with a focus on high-frequency circuits, systems, and electromagnetic physics.
Minimum 7 years of experience in a similar position.
Experience in designing and developing microwave electronics or radar systems.
Expertise in creating wiring diagrams, schematics, and PCB layouts.
Ability to set up and perform RF circuit and system measurements.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Preferred Qualifications that Set You Apart:
Proficiency in simulation tools like Microwave Office or HFSS.
Swedish language skills are a plus.
Technical interest, strong planning and prioritization skills, and good interpersonal skills.
Additional Information
This position is based in Linköping and will travel to the Gothenburg office when needed. We offer the possibility of working from home one day per week.
If you have any questions or want to know more about us, please contact Niklas Penndal, Director Electrical & Microwave Engineer, at niklas.penndal@emerson.com
.
Welcome with your application no later than January 23rd 2026, but please note we follow a process of continuous selection and will close the vacancy when we find the right candidate.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career site.
No agencies, please!
Our Culture & Commitment to You
At Emerson, we prioritize a workplace where every employee is valued, respected, and empowered to grow. We foster an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and diverse perspectives because we know that great ideas come from great teams. Our commitment to ongoing career development and growing an inclusive culture ensures you have the support to thrive. Whether through mentorship, training, or leadership opportunities, we invest in your success so you can make a lasting impact. We believe diverse teams, working together are key to driving growth and delivering business results! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rosemount Tank Radar AB
(org.nr 556043-5124)
Olaus Magnus Väg 42 (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Utvecklingsavdelning Linköping Jobbnummer
9681883