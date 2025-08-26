Senior microbiologist
2025-08-26
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our bold ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Sr Microbiological Scientist
Location: Uppsala, Sweden, On-site
Job Description
Are you a Microbiologist with experience from working with medical device or pharmaceuticals? Do you want to work as a Senior Microbiologist in a global organization that is currently in an exciting and expansive phase? Then this can be the role for you!
The newly implanted Microbiology Development team, a part of the Injectable Aesthetics Development department in Uppsala, and is responsible for the microbiological expertise in the development of new products to further expand Galderma 's portfolio. To this positive and engaged group we are now looking for a Senior Microbiologist.
About the role
As Senior Microbiologist, you will plan and perform analytical tasks and you will evaluate and discuss the results. Work is performed according to regulatory requirements (ISO 13485 and GMP) and is often conducted in project form. Together with the experienced team you will work to solve advanced analytical tasks, develop and validate analytical methods. You ensure all work is performed in accordance with industry standards and regulatory requirements. You will develop and validate new microbiological methods. You will perform analysis of products, API's, intermediates and raw materials using different analytical techniques.
We offer an evolving and diverse job with opportunities in many different projects and interactions with several parts of our organization. For the right person there are great opportunities to evolve both personally and technically within the role.
Key responsibilities as Sr Analytical Scientist
* Development and validation of analytical methods
* Write protocols, reports, SOPs and technical documentation
* Provide expert microbiological support in cross-functional projects and work streams
* Ensure all work is performed in accordance with industry standards, guidelines and regulatory requirements.
* Ensure appropriate reporting and documentation of activities and project progression. Provide technical and science-based solutions to projects.
Skills & Qualifications
We believe that you have an education within Microbiology or Molecular biology and additional experience from working in the medical device or pharmaceutical industry.
We think that you have the following skills and competences:
* Proficiency within microbiology (either a broad general knowledge of several techniques or specific expert knowledge)
* Experience from method development and validation.
* Experience from regulatory controlled work/processes (e.g. ISO 13485, 21 CFR820 or similar for drug development) and interpretation of pharmacopeia's and international standards and guidelines.
* Fluent in English and Swedish, oral and written.
* Experience with cell banking is a merit.
* Experience with sequencing/bioinformatics is a merit.
* Experience with microbiology regarding sterilization of medical device/pharma products is a merit.
As a person you are ambitious and goal oriented. You are organized and work independently.
What We Offer
* Work in an exciting international environment
* Competitive salary and benefits.
* A collaborative and inclusive work culture.
* A chance to contribute to the global success of Galderma.
Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your career with Galderma! Apply now to be part of our dynamic team shaping the future of injectable aesthetics.
Your application
You are welcome to send your application (CV and letter) in English or Swedish as soon as possible though no later than 2025-09-15 to Elisabeth Thulin. Interviews with candidates can start before that date. Should you have questions about this opportunity you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Elisabeth Thulin (Manager Microbiology Development) on phone number 076-898 12 82.
