Senior Media Manager
2026-01-22
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELLYou? A senior, analytical media expert who thrives at the intersection of strategy, data, and creativity, and who wants to shape how some of the Nordics' strongest brands invest in media.Role? Senior Media Manager (Nordic Media Buyer) owning and evolving media investments across multiple Nordic marketplaces, driving impact through smart strategy, deep analysis, and bold decision-making.Company? Vend, home of FINN, Blocket, DBA, Bilbasen, Oikotie & Tori, where millions of people across the Nordics connect to find what they need, whether it's a way to move, a job, a home, a way to move, or a fresh start.Location? Join us in our Oslo or Stockholm office, with the flexibility to work 50% remotely, your choice, your balance.Why us? This is your chance to make a visible impact on how some of the Nordics' strongest brands invest in media. You'll work with solid budgets, take strategic decisions that matter, and do so in a fast-learning environment where creativity, experimentation, and results go hand in hand.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
- Solid experience from a media agency or advertiser, ideally in a Nordic setup.
- Strong analytical mindset: confident working with numbers, insights, and performance measurement.
- Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) experience, with the ambition to move from measurement to prediction.
- AI-initiative and proficiency to improve processes, analysis, reporting, and decision-making.
- You are fluent in English, our official company language. Knowledge of Norwegian or Swedish is a strong asset, as you'll collaborate closely with local media partners and creative teams.
- As a person, you're structured and accountable: people rely on you in complex, cross-team environments. Collaborative and curious, eager to understand markets, challenge partners, and drive change.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?Your mission is to ensure Vend's Nordic media investments deliver maximum impact (today and long term) by combining strong strategy, data-driven decisions, and continuous optimisation.
What your days will look like
- Plan, buy, and optimise media investments across FINN, Blocket, DBA, and Bilbasen
- Act as the partner and challenger to our external media agency
- Drive the development and execution of the Nordic media strategy
- Analyse campaign performance and media effectiveness across digital and offline channels
- Work actively with MMM, budget allocation, CAC & LTV insights
- Introduce and scale AI solutions in media planning, reporting, and analysis
- Own budget oversight and invoice approvals
- Track trends, test new opportunities, and bring innovation into the media mix
- Present insights, results, and recommendations to management and marketing teams
Key stakeholders:
- Nordic marketing teams
- Media agency partners
- Management and senior decision-makers
- Growth and analytics colleagues across Vend
A FEW WORDS FROM YOUR FUTURE MANAGER, HANNE LILL JOHNSEN
"Hi there, this is Hanne!
You will join the Media & Growth team, based in a central unit called the Center of Excellence. We currently consist of two senior specialists across the Nordics, based in Stockholm and Denmark, whereas I am based in Oslo. As a team, we work closely with local markets and play a strategic role in shaping how Vend invests in media. What I appreciate the most about our team is that we collaborate transparently, challenge each other constructively, and value learning over perfection.
If this resonates with you, we want to hear from you!"
Want to get a feel for our culture and what drives us? Take a peek behind the scenes at our Career Page!
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? LET US HEAR FROM YOU!Make sure to apply by Sunday, 8th of February.
You can choose whether to send your cover letter or go through some questions we prepared to get to know you better :)
We will start with the first rounds of interviews after the application period, to give everyone a fair shot.
QUESTIONS?Hanne Lill Johnsen, Marketing Director, is happy to answer questions about daily work, expectations and team setup on 5 feb - between 13-16 (+47 41570095, only for candidates!)
For any additional questions about the process, I, Alessia Porazzi, Talent Acquisition Partner, am here for you on LinkedIn or email (alessia.porazzi(at)vend.com).
RECRUITMENT PROCESS?
- First step with Talent Acquisition Partner, Alessia ( your background, skills & growth goals, Vend as an employer)
- Second meeting with Hanne Lill (diving deeper into your background & skills, role goals & expectations)
- Final meeting with the team (case scenario, diving deeper into your team vision and way of thinking)
- Reference check and offer!
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
