Senior Mechanical Engineer
2025-07-06
Symcel is a Swedish life science company in an exciting commercial scale-up phase, with offices in Stockholm, Boston, and Copenhagen. Symcel's latest system delivers a new solution for rapid testing sterility in the growing cell and gene therapy (CandGT) market using the unique properties of the calorimetry-based detection system paired with machine learning and in-depth application knowledge.
With over 40 full-time employees from 18 nationalities, we are a diverse and international team of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. We're united by a mission to accelerate how life is measured, supporting the discovery and manufacturing of life-changing therapies. Our company language is English.
Discover more about Symcel and our technology at en.symcel.com
Senior Mechanical Engineer to Symcel in Solna
Hays Life Science is recruiting a Senior Mechanical Engineer to Symcel in Stockholm. We are looking for an experienced mechanical engineer with a thorough understanding of analytical instrument product development in a regulated environment such as medical devices and enjoys leadership and cross-functional collaboration and is a strong communicator. The role is based in the headquarters at Campus Solna.
Your new role You will be main responsible for and leading the mechanical development within R&D when it comes to existing as well as future products and platforms. In the role, you will
* Lead the team of 2-4 mechanic designers
* Set the mechanical architecture in collaboration with the mechanical team and other teams
* Balancing risk and fine-tuning design
* Design mechanical instruments and disposables (in SolidWorks)
* Plan and follow up on progress, coach
* Select suppliers, order and do first inspection and build
* Interact or perform calculations (as thermal, fluid-flow)
* Interact with mechatronics, biology and physics disciplines
* Document & report
Responsibilities include planning and delivery of mechanical design, communicating the risks (of design), and team leading.
What you'll need to succeed
* Experience of Product Data Management (PDM)
* Thorough understanding of product development (10+ years of experience)
* B.Sc. or higher level of education in a relevant engineering field
* English language: Full proficiency (written and oral).
You will find it important to have:
* Experience from working in a regulated environment, such as pharma/biotech/medtech industry
* Experience from several iterations of product development
* Leadership capacity - ability to lead the team
You will benefit from:
* Hands-on SolidWorks experience
* Project management skills
As a person, you need to be:
* A team player who works well cross-functionally
* Communicative - you communicate clearly, are an open and curious listener, and stand up for your opinion when needed
* Analytical
* Solution-oriented
* Able to apply and share best practice in a product realization
What you'll get in return At Symcel, you'll join a growing life science company with a collaborative and positive work environment. Our technology is helping to improve solutions for medical treatments and patient care-enabling faster, more precise quality control in areas like cell and gene therapy. You'll be part of an agile, engaged team where your contributions truly matter-and where you'll have the opportunity to grow, take initiative, and help shape how we bring our innovation to the global market.
* Impactful Work: Lead cutting-edge projects in the life sciences industry, making an impact on products that change lives.
* Innovative Projects: Manage cutting-edge software development projects, driving innovation and excellence within our technology and product landscape.
* Team-Oriented Environment: Work with passionate professionals in a multicultural and international environment who thrive on collaboration and technical challenges, all in a welcoming and enjoyable work environment.
What you need to do now In this recruitment, Symcel is partnering with Hays. If you are interested in the role, don't hesitate to submit your application today as applications will be processed as they come. For specific questions on the role, please contact the responsible Hays recruitment consultant.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career. Ersättning
