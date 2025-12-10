Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
2025-12-10
About SeaPattern:
Enabling a world where the full potential of hydropower is unlocked!
At SeaPattern, we're enabling the transition to renewable energy by unlocking the full potential of hydropower. Our modular, floating hydrokinetic turbines are placed in an optimized microgrid, increasing the energy output of existing hydropower plants without new infrastructure or environmental harm. The system is scalable, affordable, and non-invasive. Our technology also delivers sustainable power in remote areas and mission-critical energy solutions for disaster relief and defense.
Founded by scientists, engineers, and innovators, we're now entering an exciting new phase-bringing our breakthrough technology to market. We are looking to expand our team with brilliant minds who want to develop our technology and join our mission, and are now looking for a Senior Mechanical Design Engineer.
In this key role, you will be instrumental in advancing SeaPattern's development. You will lead the design and implementation of our turbine clusters, ensuring optimal performance, ease of manufacturing, and efficient system deployment. Your work will span from early-stage prototyping of subsystems to full-scale production.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Create detailed 3D models, CAD designs, and assembly drawings for the turbine system and related components.
Work closely with the engineering team to ensure designs are aligned with performance goals and manufacturability.
Collaborate with structural engineers to optimize turbine systems and related components for mechanical strength and durability.
Prepare designs for prototyping, testing, and production, ensuring all designs meet functional requirements.
Support design reviews and iterate on designs based on testing feedback.
Help maintain design documentation and ensure all updates are accurately reflected in product plans.
Ensure the designs are producible, considering manufacturing constraints, cost efficiency, and ease of assembly.
We are looking for the following qualifications:
Master's in Mechanical Engineering, Product Design Engineering or closely related fields.
10+ years experience in mechanical design with strong CAD skills (SolidWorks, Siemens NX, AutoCAD, etc.).
Experience with product design and marine systems is a plus.
Familiarity with mechanical principles, including stress analysis, thermal performance, and materials.
Experience in designing rotating mechanical systems, including gearboxes, shafts, bearings, and related components.
Strong attention to detail and ability to produce manufacturable designs.
Ability to work in a cross-functional team and communicate designs clearly.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills (fluent in English, in speaking and writing is required)
Strong drive to learn and contribute to product development.
Why Join SeaPattern?Impact: We are enabling a world where the full potential of hydropower is unlocked, enabling the full transition to green energy.
Innovation: Join a team of scientists and entrepreneurs working together on building a new solution.
Growth: You will join a team where you will be expected to bring ideas, seek and share knowledge and where you will be trusted with responsibility and as a consequence will grow fast.
We believe you share our values and demonstrate the following behaviours:
Own it and make it happen: We take ownership, act proactively, and turn opportunities and ideas into reality.
Passion drives us: We act with curiosity, commitment, and a mindset to continuously improve our way of working and make things better.
We are knowledge seekers: We are always exploring, questioning, and pushing the limits of what we know. We actively ask questions, share knowledge, and push boundaries. Curiosity fuels our progress, and learning is at the heart of everything we do.
Recruitment process
We're reviewing applications continuously, so don't wait to apply. This is a full-time position based at SeaPattern's office in Linköping, Sweden. A valid EU and Sweden work permit is required.
