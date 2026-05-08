Senior Manager National Key Accounts
Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Gotland
, Kungälv
, Strömstad
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as Senior Manager National Key Accounts!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future with one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and has been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,800 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role summary:
As Senior Manager National Key Accounts, you will drive sustainable business growth by deploying the commercial strategy for Sweden and build strong partnerships with key retail customers both online and offline. You will lead investment strategies for B2B Ecommerce and Indirect Retail, develop and implement channel account plans, and ensure effective collaboration across teams to deliver outstanding results for our Swedish business.
Your responsibilities:
Lead and develop the National Key Accounts and B2C third-party experts teams to deliver strong commercial results.
Build and lead strategic national key account partnerships, including negotiations and long-term value creation.
Define and implement B2B eCommerce and indirect retail strategies with a strong digital-first mindset.
Own channel performance, delivering P&L, NPS, and return on investment across sales channels.
Drive executional excellence to maximize sales, market share, and visibility through effective assortments and investments.
Partner cross-functionally (Finance, Category, Commercial Strategy & Planning, Trade Marketing) on pricing, trade programs, and growth initiatives.
Monitor key account performance and compliance, ensuring delivery against agreed objectives and efficient resource allocation.
Drive channel transformation and brand excellence across launches, point of sale, and B2C field force activation.
Your responsibilities:
Lead and develop the National Key Accounts and B2C third-party experts teams to deliver strong commercial results.
Build and lead strategic national key account partnerships, including negotiations and long-term value creation.
Define and implement B2B eCommerce and indirect retail strategies with a strong digital-first mindset.
Own channel performance, delivering P&L, NPS, and return on investment across sales channels.
Drive executional excellence to maximize sales, market share, and visibility through effective assortments and investments.
Partner cross-functionally (Finance, Category, Commercial Strategy & Planning, Trade Marketing) on pricing, trade programs, and growth initiatives.
Monitor key account performance and compliance, ensuring delivery against agreed objectives and efficient resource allocation.
Drive channel transformation and brand excellence across launches, point of sale, and B2C field force activation.
What you bring:
• Minimum 10 years of commercial experience, preferably in key accounts in FMCG or retail.
• Proven track record of delivering business results.
• Experience in leading, motivating and developing people and teams.
• Validated experience of successfully redefining strategic insights into commercial initiatives
• Very good strategic height and good analytical ability but can work with details when required.
• Excellent stakeholder management and experience of creating cross-functional success.
• Strong project management skills structured and self-driven working style.
• Eye for business and financial understanding incl. experience from managing budgets & P&L.
• Strong communication and presentation skills in both Swedish and English.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9901345