Senior Manager - Supplier Sustainability
Outokumpu Stainless AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Avesta Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Avesta
2026-04-15
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Senior Manager - Supplier Sustainability
Outokumpu is looking for a driven and structured Senior Manager - Supplier Sustainability to strengthen our Supplier Sustainability team within Raw Material Procurement function. In this role, you will lead and develop sustainability and due diligence processes across our supplier base, ensuring compliance with evolving legislation, and supporting responsible and transparent supply chains.
The position can be based at Outokumpu's sites in Helsinki, Tornio, Krefeld, and Avesta.
About the role
You will shape Outokumpu's approach to sustainable procurement by developing and implementing clear processes, tools, and ways of working that help us identify, prevent, and manage sustainability risks in our supply chain. In this role you will work closely together with other functions such as Group Sustainability, Legal & Compliance, Production, Sales, and Communication, and represent Outokumpu at internal and external events and stakeholder forums.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you will work both strategically and operationally to strengthen Outokumpu's supplier sustainability and due diligence practices.
Due diligence
Develop and improve sustainability related data, tools, processes, policies, and reporting in line with key frameworks and legislation (e.g. UNGP, OECD, CBAM, CSRD, CSDDD)
Conduct environmental and human rights due diligence in Outokumpu's supply chain
Screen and onboard new suppliers and maintain supplier sustainability data
Perform supplier risk assessments and onsite activities (visits, audits, HRIAs)
Support suppliers in strengthening their due diligence practices
Manage ESG related incidents and ensure effective follow-up
Communication & leadership
Communicate Outokumpu's due diligence approach internally and externally
Represent Outokumpu at conferences, events and external forums
Mentor junior team members and act as a knowledge hub for colleagues, suppliers, and customers
Who are you?
You are a confident communicator who can navigate complex stakeholder environments and lead sensitive and challenging discussions with clarity. You enjoy improving processes, driving change, and balancing independent work with global collaboration.
Your background includes:
University degree in a relevant field
Several years of experience in supplier management, risk assessment, due diligence, human rights and/or environmental protection
Experience in mining, steel, or recycling industry is considered an advantage
Fluent English; additional languages are an advantage
Strong presentation and negotiation skills
Teamwork and leadership capabilities, including mentoring
Strong initiative and prioritization skills as well as structured ways of working
Willingness to travel internationally
Why Outokumpu? Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel and an important contributor to the green transition. With over 100 years of experience, we are today one of the world's most sustainable producers of stainless steel - a material that is 100% recyclable.
At Outokumpu, you will join a workplace where safety, quality, and continuous improvement are at the core. You will have the opportunity to influence, grow, and contribute to a high-performance culture.
Application & Contact
Please submit your application no later than 26.04.2026 via our career site. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final date.
Contact:
• Pia Lindqvist, Hiring Manager, Head of Supplier Sustainability - pia.lindqvist@outokumpu.com
• Josefine Frisendahl, Talent Acquisition Partner - josefine.frisendahl@outokumpu.com
Outokumpu promotes diversity, equality, and inclusion. All employees should feel welcome and treated with respect.
Salary information will be presented before the interview and is based on factors such as education, experience, competence, and geographical location. For more information, please contact the responsible Talent Acquisition Partner. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Outokumpu Stainless AB
(org.nr 556001-8748)
Bergsnäsgatan 11 Jernverket (visa karta
)
774 22 AVESTA Arbetsplats
Avesta Works Jobbnummer
9856458