Senior Linux Engineer (760782)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, and more than 40 percent of the world's mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business and society, Ericsson is working towards the Networked Society: a world connected in real time that will open opportunities to create freedom, transform society and drive solutions to some of our planet's greatest challenges.
Grow with us
Our team in Ericsson is responsible for a Yocto-based distribution used internally in our company. We are now looking for senior Linux software engineers with recognized credibility across the Linux ecosystem, experience working with Yocto, and in particular a strong background working in kernel ecosystem. In this role, you will work both in the team delivering a high-quality distribution inside Ericsson and as a public contributor to projects important to Ericsson, such as the kernel. Most of the current team is located in Sweden, but what you offer is more important than where you are located, so it can be also Ireland, Finland or the United States.
Areas where our team works and your skills would be valuable include:
• Driving strategic activities on Ericsson's behalf in upstream open-source communities including, but not necessarily limited, to the Linux kernel & Yocto communities
• Implement and maintain Linux kernel extensions, such as Ericsson-written kernel modules, upstreamable enhancements, out-of-tree patches, etc.
• Work actively to upstream relevant Ericsson kernel code, in areas such as dynamic CPU isolation, scheduling, networking, and performance optimization
• Work with users of our distribution to improve kernel performance
• Support the technical staff in the organizations inside Ericsson using our Yocto-based distribution, particularly with kernel-related issues
• Setup and configure board support packages (BSPs)
• Interact with, and potentially contribute to, other FOSS projects, such as U-boot, ATF, GLIBC, etc.
• Testing of our distribution
• Bring up prototype boards and hardware in collaboration with hardware and embedded systems software development teams inside Ericsson.
• Analysis of and correction of kernel crashes
Join our Team
Successful applicants will ideally have:
• M.S. Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering or equivalent experience
• Significant experience in Linux kernel development and in contributing to the Linux kernel community (please reference patch submissions)
• Demonstrated experience and proficiency in open-source community norms and behaviours
• Experience with C, C++ and Rust
• Experience working with Yocto and in the Yocto community
• Experience working with new silicon introduction in embedded Linux environments
• Strong communication skills
Location: Sweden, Finland, Ireland or the United States
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9250164