Senior Lighting Artist
2024-05-29
Avalanche Studios Group in Stockholm is looking for a Senior Lighting artist to join our team and play an integral part in crafting our upcoming action open-world AAA game!
As a Senior Lighting Artist, you will get the opportunity to make a significant impact on the game visuals while working alongside skilled and passionate industry professionals. You are tasked with the development of lighting propositions in cooperation with the art director, and you will oversee the realization of these plans to shape the game's atmosphere.
To thrive within our team at Avalanche, proficiency in technical skills is essential, as is an eagerness to learn, engage and adapt to our Apex engine and its custom tools. Additionally, working at Avalanche gives you the creative freedom and autonomy to shape the way you create and collaborate, and we operate in a work environment with a high level of ownership and equally important is the communication and collaboration between different disciplines.
To be considered for the position, you need a portfolio to showcase your artistic abilities and examples of previous work. At Avalanche, we work in a hybrid (60 % from office and 40 % from home) and therefore need to be located within commuting distance of Stockholm. For candidates applying from abroad, we offer a relocation package to relocate to Stockholm, Sweden.
What you'll do
Create and implement real-time dynamic lighting in an open-world environment, such as lighting setups for different time of day.
Contribute to developing and improving pipelines & tools.
Collaborate closely with the Art Director, Lead Artist, and other disciplines such as Rendering programmers, Tech Artists, Environment artists, and VFX artists, to achieve the visual goals of the project.
Maintain a high visual quality bar for lighting within performance budgets for different platforms.
Provide mentorship and feedback to more junior artists.
Who you are
Comprehensive experience working with real-time lighting techniques in the games industry.
Strong proficiency with 3rd party software such as Autodesk Maya and Adobe Photoshop or equivalent.
Fundamental understanding of color, light, and material authoring in a physically based rendering pipeline and color correction.
Excellent problem-solving abilities, both technical and creative.
Effective communication, collaboration, and organizational skills, with the ability to work in a cross-disciplinary team, manage your time and tasks, and meet project goals.
Receptive to feedback and adapts to necessary changes.
Comprehensive portfolio showcasing your artistic skills and examples of your work.
Proficient verbal and written skills in English.
The Stockholm location
Our Stockholm office is situated in Södermalm, the beating heart of the city's game industry. It's a physical representation of our games - the lush vegetation of Just Cause and theHunter: Call of the Wild meets corroded metal straight out of Mad Max. It has everything you need to make it your creative base camp.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to apply
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement.
(org.nr 556755-2418), https://avalanchestudios.com/
