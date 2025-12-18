Senior Key Account Manager
2025-12-18
Be part of shaping long-term customer success and profitable growth at WirelessCar by leading customer strategy and commercial growth, in close collaboration in the Business Unit Connected Services.
WirelessCar's Journey
WirelessCar drives the future of mobility by connecting vehicles and developing cutting-edge digital services. We help leading brands-like Volkswagen, Volvo, and Jaguar Land Rover-innovate, enhance mobility, and accelerate their digital transformation. Join us and shape the next era of automotive technology!
We are looking for a Senior Key Account Manager
We are looking for a strategic and business-driven Key Account Manager who takes clear ownership of customer account plan, commercial outcomes, and revenue growth.
As a Key Account Manager, you will develop a deep understanding of our customers' market positions, business strategies, and long-term priorities. Based on this insight, you will lead customer account planning, ensuring alignment between customer value, commercial opportunities, and WirelessCar's overall strategy and priorities.
In this role, you will work closely with Solution Area Managers, who lead an organization responsible for business and deliveries to a set of customers, to ensure that customer ambitions are translated into sustainable and scalable business.
You will have the opportunity to drive profitable sales growth in fast-paced, technology-driven environments, collaborating across international and cross-functional teams. You will play a central role in positioning WirelessCar as a trusted long-term partner within automotive digital services and sustainable mobility, balancing growth ambitions with long-term business sustainability and profitability.
Key Responsibilities include
Owner of customer relationships, customer positioning, and commercial growth for assigned accounts.
Lead and drive the development of Customer Account Plans aligned with business unit strategy within the financial targets, and long-term priorities.
Identify, develop, and drive new business opportunities while expanding existing customer engagements.
Build and maintain strong, trust-based relationships with key customer stakeholders.
Represent the customer perspective internally and ensure it is reflected in priorities and decision-making.
Work closely with Solution Area Managers to align customer strategy and commercial priorities with objectives.
Accountable for revenue, pipeline, and commercial outcomes for assigned customers.
Lead commercial discussions and oversee agreements, including financial and legal aspects
Accountable for revenue forecasting and invoicing for assigned customers.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting and collaborative environment.
An organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
Strong focus on leadership collaboration and long-term customer partnerships.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
We believe that you bring
You thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments and are an engaging, results-driven professional with strong customer focus and business acumen. You are committed to profitable growth through collaboration and enthusiastic about participating in our "change journey."
Additionally:
A strong customer and commercial mindset
Driving profitable growth in complex, technology-driven environments
Strong communication and negotiation skills, preferably within digital services, automotive, connected vehicles, or mobility.
Experience managing commercial agreements, including financial and legal aspects.
Structured and analytical thinking, with an understanding of software-based solutions and scalable delivery models.
Several years of experience in an international environment.
Fluency in English, written and spoken.
To join our journey WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warm hearted people from all over the world. Way of Working
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. The work location is at our headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
Application Information
Ready to shape secure mobility solutions for the future? Apply now and join our journey! The application deadline is January 20, 2026. Recruitment is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
Before you apply:
A cover letter is not required. Instead, you'll answer a few questions to help us better understand your experience and ambitions.
Our company language is English so we kindly ask that you submit your application in English.
Applicants must have a valid work permit for Sweden.
