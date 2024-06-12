Senior Java Fullstack Developer
About Recruitbyme
Recruitbyme is a company that helps our clients in the areas; recruitment, staffing and training, we are headquartered in pleasant premises at Teknikparken in Gävle and work with assignments all over the country. The company was founded in 2021 by Mats Andersson, who has over 20 years of experience in the above areas.
Climate-smart
When it comes to working with sustainability, we take responsibility for reducing global warming, which means that we use climate-smart transport trips to reduce our climate footprint, and that we ensure that all our meetings take place digitally, we work towards the global goals 3, 5, 8, 13 and 16.
Inclusion
Recruitbyme also works with inclusion in all our appointments and sees the unique core competence behind CV.et We simply call it competence-focused inclusion, which does not take into account aspects such as age, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
About the employment
For this assignment, you will be hired out via Recruitbyme to our partner and its end customer. Which means that you will be employed by us and we take full employer responsibility.
Job Description:
For our client, we are looking for a Senior Software Application Developer.
Our client is looking for a Senior Software Application Developer (Fullstack or Backend developer on senior level) working DevOps with new features, maintenance, support and operation. The platform domain is called Access Management and its services includes authentication and authorization at login to the portals, fleet organization repository, driver and user management etc. Working with Continuous Delivery is extremely important, with team members taking responsibility to deliver high quality software applications all the way from requirements to production. Test automation is essential. Our client is running the vast majority of applications on Cloud infrastructure (AWS).
Our client is expecting the team to work at the office at Lindholmen, Gothenburg, at least two dedicated days per week and for the rest of the week the team members can choose if they want to work from home or from the office. Fullstack or Backend developer on senior level delivering high code and test quality using agile methods. Over time the majority of work is expected in Backend. You embrace principles such as iterative development, continuous refactoring, clean and DRY code.
Essential:
At least five years of professional experience as Java developer.
Java 8 and preferably Java 11
Spring Core, Spring Boot (micro service architecture)
Asynchronous programming patterns
Javascript and React
CI, test frameworks (JUnit, Mockito, Wiremock etc),
JMS (Active MQ), REST
NoSQL (Mongo)
GIT, Unix/Linux, network basics
DevOps methodology.
Good to have:
Java streams, Postgres database, Fitnesse, Jenkins, Nexus, Amazon Web Services and the ELK Stack incl Grafana. Experience from telematics and/or the automotive industry is of course a plus.
An open, positive and hard-working team-player with can-do personality and communication skills is expected. You take responsibility and build trust, and contribute to the team spirit and a great place to work. Writing/Speaking English well is a must, understanding Swedish is a great advantage as the majority of the team speaks Swedish as mother tongue.
Necessary Skill:
Network Basics, Junit, React, Git, WireMock, Mockito, Devops, NoSQL (Mongo), Asynchronous programming patterns, Test frameworks, Javascript, Unix/Linux, SpringBoot,Java 8, Spring, Java 11, CI
Maritorious Skill:
Telematics,Java, streams, ELK Stack, Nexus, FitNesse, Automotive, Postgres database, Jenkins,Grafana, Amazon Web Services
Job Location: Gothenburg
Language: English
