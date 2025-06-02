Senior Java Developer
MAG Interactive AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MAG Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
About MAG (in brief!)
At MAG Interactive we make mobile games that feel good. As a part of this fun and dynamic industry, it's our mission to spread joy to players around the world. With over 350 million downloads globally, we credit our success to our awesome colleagues and we hope you'll join the team!
The role: Senior Java Developer
Join our small but mighty server team and help power the backend for all of MAG's mobile games which are played by millions around the world. Based in our Stockholm office, you'll work alongside three experienced developers to build and maintain the services that keep our games running smoothly.
This is a unique opportunity for someone who enjoys solving complex challenges at scale. Our team may be small, but we're responsible for a large, sophisticated system that supports the entire MAG game portfolio. From core multiplayer features to tools that help us operate and scale our games, you'll get to work on projects that really matter.
We're currently using Java 21 and deploy everything ourselves using Google Cloud in a DevOps setup. You'll find plenty of variety here and the chance to take real ownership of your work.
What you'll do:
Design and develop backend features and services
Support game teams in Stockholm and Brighton
Work on both quick-win projects and longer-term systems
Take part in peer reviews and testing to ensure high-quality code
Maintain and refactor legacy systems
Deploy and monitor services in production (DevOps style)
Your skills/experience:
Approx 5+ years of Java development experience
Solid knowledge of cloud platforms (we use GCP)
Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases
A proactive, DevOps mindset. You help drive ideas from conception to release and share ownership of the feature in production
Focus on writing clean, testable, maintainable code
Excellent communication skills and team spirit
Fluent in EnglishDegree in Computer Science/Engineering or equivalent experience
Nice to have (but not a dealbreaker):
Interest in mobile gaming
Familiarity with Unity or C#
Experience in the games industry
Our Tech Stack:
We run a monolithic game server on Google App Engine, with real-time features on Compute Engine using Netty and FlatBuffers.
Languages: Java 21 (plus some C# & Python)
Frameworks & Tools: Micronaut, gRPC, Jersey REST, Swagger, Lombok, Jetty, Reactive
Protocols: HTTP, FlatBuffers, Protobuf
GCP Services: App Engine, Compute Engine, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, Datastore, Cloud SQL, Memorystore (Redis/Memcache), Pub/Sub, Dataflow, BigQuery, Kubernetes
Testing & CI/CD: Gatling, GitHub, GitHub Actions, SonarCloud, Terraform
Perks and Benefits:
Generous company bonus
Company mobile phone and contract
Favorable pension and private health insurance package
Flexible work hours
Seasonal kick-offs
Gym allowance
Generous learning and development budget
Monthly After works
Enhanced parental leaveCompany wide carbon off-setting and CSR initiatives
Free Swedish lessons (if you wish to learn a new language!)
At MAG, we want all of our employees to feel valued, appreciated and empowered to bring their true selves to work! Our recruitment processes are designed to prevent bias and discrimination against people regardless of; gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, disability status, or any other aspect. About MAG We are MAG Interactive - a leading mobile developer and publisher of casual mobile games built on a wealth of creativity and passion. We thrive on creating quality experiences that make our players want to come back for more. And Players agree! Combined, the Company's games have been downloaded more than 350 million times. We create a good times factory with a global reach that continues to grow. We are all part of a creative, positive and trusting environment where everyone has a sense of ownership over their activities and pride in their work. This open and collaborative working culture at MAG is key to our ability to continuously create top notch games. Every game released from MAG Interactive has reached a multi-million player base and reached the #1 position in its category in a large number of countries. Our games have been selected Best of Google Play, Best Of App Store by Apple and have reached the #1 word game spot in over 100 countries. MAG Interactive was founded in Stockholm in 2010. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MAG Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556804-3524) Arbetsplats
MAG Interactive Jobbnummer
9370196