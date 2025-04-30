Senior Java Developer
Are you ready to take your development career to new heights? Kambi Engineering is seeking a new talent to join our Stockholm-based team, and we believe you could be the perfect fit. Within Engineering we are nearly 400 globally committed individuals, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the sports technology industry. Here's your chance to be a part of our success story!
What sets us apart from others is our unwavering focus on decentralizing decision-making and empowering teams to forge their own paths in problem-solving. We foster a collaborative environment where everyone supports each other in tackling complex challenges, making work not only impactful but also enjoyable. By joining our team, you'll contribute to our continued success and help shape the future of sports technology.
As a member of our team, you'll primarily work with Java on a cloud-based environment, applying your expertise in developing, deploying, and owning business-critical systems. We take great pride in our commitment to clean coding practices, ensuring our products are maintainable and of the highest quality over the long term. Additionally, we operate as a DevOps team, meaning you'll have the opportunity to take full ownership of all aspects of our products and components, from idea to deployment/support.
To thrive in this role, we're seeking candidates who possess the following qualities:
Experience as a Developer, having worked in an agile team developing, deploying, and maintaining systems.
A demonstrated mindset and skill set that aligns with being an effective part of a cross-functional, self-organizing, and self-managing team.
The ability to write clean, well-structured, and readable code that adheres to best practices.
Proficiency in writing tests to validate the correctness of your code.
Fluent in English, enabling effective communication and collaboration.
In return for your exceptional skills and dedication, we offer a range of benefits and opportunities for growth. At Kambi, we invest in our employees' professional development and provide a supportive and inclusive work environment. You'll have the chance to work with cutting-edge technologies and tools, including:
Java 17+
Spring framework
REST/Json
Linux
AWS
Kubernetes (K8s)
Apache Kafka
Git version control
Jenkins
NoSQL (monoDB/documentDB)
What's in it for you?
An exciting role within an expanding, progressive department working in a DevOps culture
An opportunity to work in a successful and fast-growing company
A fun and flexible working culture with lots of opportunities to grow together with your talented colleagues.
Learning and Development
At Kambi, we encourage learning and provide opportunities for our team members to develop their skills and knowledge. We offer internal trainings, participation in industry conferences, organize hackathons and other collaborative events. We believe that the best way to achieve our mission is to foster a culture of continuous learning and development.
If you're ready to be a part of our dynamic and innovative team, take the first step towards an exciting future by applying today with your updated CV in English.
Join Kambi Engineering, where limitless possibilities await. Let's shape the future of sports technology together!
