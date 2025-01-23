Senior IT Infrastructure Specialist
2025-01-23
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID:28129
Would you be part of the future way of working with technology in the leading bank in Northern Europe?
Are you a new Senior IT Infrastructure Specialist?
Your basic tasks will include supporting the IT environments and tools on a basic level according to Nordea standards, and of course supporting different kind of platforms, environments and software with knowledge and experience in these specific tracks.
This is an exciting opportunity to develop and learn key capability at the heart of Nordea. You will work primarily on the IT infrastructure, and on Oracle database, Cloud, AWS, DevOps, Jenkins, Kubernetes, Ansible and more. You will also work with new, cutting-edge technology.
You will playing a key role in helping Nordea transition from Legacy IT own developed platform to Industry standards for DevOps Toolchain. We are moving our web applications to a containerized based architecture, leverage Mirantis Kubernetes and Docker containers. You will challenge yourself with Jenkins via YAML as the standard CI/CD Pipeline.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Service Fulfilment and Operation. You will join a diverse, multi-faceted and passionate team. You should be familiar with providing analyses and knowledge of the a development platform(s) and tools to ensure the right solutions for our developers. You will work closely with the other members of the team and application development team to onboarded into our infrastructure, platform and tools.
What you will be doing:
* Maintain and support common repositories and templates to support improvement of standards
* Participate in implementation of new environments and tools
* Understand the underlying processes with focus on technical issues for the purpose of being able to provide relevant advice and support
* Deliver support to users of environments and tools to ensure effective usage and solutions
* Have responsibility for implementation and maintenance of development, test and production platforms to support stable environment & effective high performance solutions
* Make technical decisions based on analysis and knowledge of platforms, environments and software tracks in order to add value.
* Learn how to navigate in big enterprise company with audit regulated IT process like ITIL and ITSM
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
We believe that you:
* Can easily adapt and eager to learn new technology
* Like to follow instructions and procedures, identifying improvement areas and building constructive suggestions
* Are able to relate and people network across different areas and units of the organization
* Are not afraid to work with people and you build partnerships with your colleague outside your team
* Are able to describe and write issues and procedures in English
* Dare to take on responsibility for the job, colleagues and the value chain working to make a difference
* Are good at plan tasks in order to meet the deadlines
* Are flexible within your own role to support the achievements of team results
* Are Self-motivated with your own contribution in the value chain by acting with the customers in mind in all processes to create great customer experiences
Your experience and background:
* Senior: At least 3 years of experience in IT Operation or infrastructure building and monitoring
* Bachelor's degree - preferably in Computer Science, Engineering or similar
* English spoken and written at Professional level
* Windows/Linux Operating Systems administration (basic to middle level)
* Database administration (basic to middle level)
* Experience in the IT field (basic to middle level)
* Ability to learn quickly and develop an understanding the business needs
* High level of energy and engagement with an ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with tight deadlines
* A natural "can do" attitude and a high level of curiosity to find solutions
Location:
The role can be based in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki or Oslo.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Please submit your application no later than 15/02/2025. Please be informed that applications will be reviewed continuously and interviews might also be conducted during this time. Kindly also note that a background check is mandatory. For positions in Finland, an extra screening with SUPO is required.
For more information you are welcome to contact Daniel Ruja, daniel.ruja@consult.nordea.com
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
