We are looking for an Senior IoS app developer. We continue to rollout to more markets across the globe, as well as implementing features that support our customers in-store. We strive to continuously improve the customer shopping journey, investigating how we can incorporate the latest innovative technologies.
We listen to and respond to customer feedback and analytics, prioritizing our efforts with our users in mind, being adaptable and changing direction where necessary.
We are looking for engineers passionate about creating great user experiences!
The scope of the services
• We are looking for a passionate iOS developer App team!
• Expected to be able to work onsite Malmö on a regular basis, typically 1-2 days a week in office, the rest remote.
• As a person you have a proven ability to develop high quality code using Swift and encouraging good practices. You will be empowered to
• work agile and do continuous improvements within the software engineering function. You will working in cross-functional product teams alongside data analysts, designers and testers. By encouraging simplicity, efficiency, ownership, accountability makes it easy to collaborate with others to achieve our common goals.
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc
• Experience and proven track record of developing high quality code in Swift for iOS, using and encouraging good practices.
Bonus if having experience with;
•
eCommerce
• SwiftUI
• Analytics tools
• Automated UI tests
3 things most important
• Experience with Swift
• Worked with agile setup in a product team
• Great communications skills Ersättning
