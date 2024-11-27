Senior Integration Developer
2024-11-27
Do you want be part of building a new organization from the start and help SEB implementing a new IT platform within the Custody area serving our clients in the LC&FI, Corporate & Private Clients and Private Wealth Management & Family Office divisions? Sounds interesting, continue reading here!
The core system in the new Custody platform is a cloud SaaS solution delivered from a vendor. This has resulted in the need to build integration solutions handling a diversity of dataflows of different complexity. Because of this, a new integration team within Custody is created, challenged with the task above.
The tech stack is centered around .NET. We will start building solutions on-prem, but we have a goal to shift to GCP. You will be an important team member cooperating with the tech lead and the rest of the team to work towards this integration factory vision.
About the role
Are you a problem solver who sees the bigger picture? Do you build solutions that are simple, maintainable, and adaptable? Prefer doing things yourself, minimizing dependencies? If you value ownership, thrive in a team, and have experience supporting production systems, we want you!
We're after a developer who questions buzzwords, embraces pragmatism, and understands the trade-offs of abstraction.
In short: an experienced, hands-on developer ready to build something great.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have
In addition to a solid knowledge in .NET, we assume that you have knowledge of/experience in:
• Docker.
• Container hosting platforms like Kubernetes/Openshift/Mirantis.
• Microservices.
• CI/CD pipelines (like github actions).
• Different communication protocols/means like HTTP (APIs), Kafka, messaging, files...
• Processing of different data formats, like, but not restricted to, JSON and XML.
• Databases.
Bonus if you have some knowledge in:
• Google Cloud Platform.
• Terraform.
• IBM MQ.
• The Custody & Securities business domain.
• Front end development.
What we offer
Development opportunities and collaboration with experts.
Friendly culture and transformation opportunities.
Extensive training.
Hybrid work model, combining office and home.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
