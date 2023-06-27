Senior Implementation Consultants to Optimity
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
At Optimity in Stockholm, you will work with innovation and get the chance to join a team with experts with years of supply chain know-how and deep industry expertise! We are looking for you who has experience from software implementation and want to work close to clients improving their supply chain. You will be a part of a company with endless possibilities and be responsible for new client implementations, leading both the design and overall project management for Optimity's software. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Optimity is looking for talented senior implementation consultants to join our growing team in the Nordics. Working for Optimity you have to be a team player with lots of energy who share their passion for using the latest technology to optimize the customers' supply chains.
Together with a team of skilled consultants, you will be responsible for designing our customer's implementations. You will also have a leading role in our pre-sale activities.
The position requires an interest in supply chain management and software configuration. In addition, you enjoy building great relationships with customers and take pride in delivering successful projects, on time and within budget.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER Publiceringsdatum2023-06-27Dina arbetsuppgifter
•
• Initially, you'll be involved in a few projects where you have the chance to familiarize yourself with our software and how it's configured.
• You'll work with existing accounts to develop the customer relationship and improve the solution, supported by other senior consultants during your onboarding.
• You'll also have responsibility for new client implementations, leading both the design and overall project management.
• You'll also be involved in setting up demos and running pre-sale meetings together with members of the sales team.
Optimity has offices in Stockholm, Malmö and Gothenburg, and you can choose where you want to be based in Stockholm or Malmö. Some work will be at the customer sites, so travel is required from time to time, primarily in the Nordic region.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University degree within supply chain management or computer science and/or work experience from implementing supply chain software or SCM related functionality in ERP projects.
• Project management experience.
• You are curious, analytical, open to new opportunities and ready to take on new challenges.
• You have a good understanding of SQL or other structured programming languages.
• You are fluent in English.
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Extent: Full time - Recruitment
• Location: Stockholm or Malmö
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work and all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
For the past decade, Optimity has been challenging the supply chain planning status quo. Our mission is simple - to offer companies planning software that is easy to implement and use, but also powerful enough to optimize the most challenging supply chains.
We believe that every supply chain can be optimized to deliver maximum profit - and that with the right tools, it doesn't have to be that hard. Read more here. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15091590". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7916167