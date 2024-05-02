Senior HSE Coordinator
Cowi AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cowi AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Stenungsund
, Vänersborg
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced HSE professional? Would you like to work with creating a sustainable society for the future? If so, come and work with us and take the next step in your professional development!
Be part of the solutions that will enable a better tomorrow
We are colleagues working together with customers, such as Borealis, Preem, Stora Enso and Volvo and many more, on some of Sweden's most significant projects all supporting the green transition. We are on a journey towards a more sustainable industry and you could say that where there is something new and exciting going on, we are probably already a part of it.
We are looking for an experienced HSE Coordinator who wants to join us on this exciting journey. By working with us, you'll have the chance to deliver exciting projects, implement innovative solutions, and be a vital part of our success story.
As a part of this role, you will be responsible for the following key tasks in our projects:
Discipline lead for HSE in our multidisciplinary Industry projects. Coordinate, plan and secure progress
Risk assessments, including Hazid, Hazop, LOPA, SIL, etc.
Have an overview of all HSE activities and deliverables. But also, be able to lead a specific area, such as firefighting protection, and explosion protection or risk assessments
Expert knowledge of HSE regulations, requirements, and standards
Provide support to other disciplines during the engineering; both decisions and a design with respect to HSE
Serve as a trusted advisor and guide to our customers regarding process safety and HSE
Your skills. Our team. Together we create the future
The first step to success in this role is that you are eager to collaborate with the people around you, whether they are colleagues, partners or customers. Developing ties with others is something you do by acting respectfully and delivering on your promises. And you never get set in your ways, but keep exploring new insights and ways to improve.
On top of that, you will have:
MSc. or BSc. in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering or a related field
The ideal candidate should possess five to ten years of relevant work experience
Relevant work experience corresponding to the work tasks described above
Ability to communicate effectively in both English and Swedish language
A place to work and so much more
At COWI, we work together with our customers to shape a sustainable and liveable world. We do it by applying our knowledge and curiosity - and sometimes even our courage - to create the solutions the world needs today to enable a better tomorrow. That is why we say no to fossil-based projects and aspire to have 100 per cent of our revenue come from activities that move our customers towards sustainability.
We value differences and development and cultivate an environment of belonging and having fun. Because that is what brings out the best in you, at work and at home.
With offices primarily located in Scandinavia, the UK, North America and India, we are currently 7,300 people who bring their expertise in engineering, architecture, energy and environment into play.
Do you have questions?
If you have any unanswered questions about the role or what we have to offer, please reach out to Head of Process Design, Leif Sjöblom lisj@cowi.com
or Talent Acquisition Specialist, Sara Kuikka srki@cowi.com
.
Get to know us even better at our website, www.cowi.com,
where you can learn more about our projects, our strategy, what we want to achieve and what life is like at COWI.
We do our utmost to ensure that our recruitment process is as fair and unbiased as possible. You can assist us by not including a photo in your CV when you apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://www.cowi.se/jobba-paa-cowi/open-vacancies/job-detail?reqid=57042 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cowi AB
(org.nr 556204-9501)
Vikingsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Cowi Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
8652471