Senior HIL Test Engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
Join our dynamic team at ALTEN Gothenburg, Sweden, where we collaborate with leading automotive manufacturers on cutting-edge research and development projects. We're excited to expand our team of automotive software test engineers and invite passionate individuals like you to join us!
In the rapidly evolving field of testing, automation is the future, and we're seeking talented individuals with expertise in automotive software testing or development. If you have experience in automotive software test automation, we'd love to hear from you.
Please note that this position requires a relocation to Sweden.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
ALTEN's automotive division works with several automotive OEMs and suppliers. In Gothenburg, Sweden, we have an automotive hub working with many exciting projects spanning over domains such as:
Electronics and Electrical
Electromobility
Autonomous Drive & ADAS
Infotainment and Connectivity
YOUR PROFILE
To excel in this role, we see that you have a relevant technical education e.g. a M.Sc. or a B.Sc. within Electrical/Embedded Systems, Electronics, Physics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering or similar
Moreover, we see that you have:
Minimum 5 years of experience in HIL testing and/or configuring HIL benches
Working experience with HIL environments such as Vector or dSpace
Working experience with Vector tools (vTestStudio, CANoe, CANalyzer etc.) and/or dSpace tools (ControlDesk, ConfigurationDesk)
Knowledge in vehicle communication such as CAN, LIN, Flexray, Ethernet
Fluent in English and can communicate effectively with all types of stakeholders
Meritorious experience:
Programming skills in Matlab & Simulink, CAPL
Requirement management tools (DOORS, Polarion, SystemWeaver etc.)
ECU signalling and automotive electrical systems
Swedish driver's license
As a consultant engineer at ALTEN, you'll thrive by being analytical, quality-focused, and collaborative. If you're ready for an exciting opportunity to contribute to ground-breaking automotive projects and be part of a supportive team environment, we encourage you to apply today. Your unique skills and perspective are essential to our success!
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9360825