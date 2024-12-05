Senior Group Financial Controller
2024-12-05
Welcome to Grade!
We are a software company that offers comprehensive solutions in learning and competence provision. We bring together Talent Management, Learning Management, pulse surveys and bespoke e-learning production under the same roof.
We are in strong growth and are therefore always interested in potential talent! If there is no current position advertised, we would be more than happy for you to send in a spontaneous application or subscribe to upcoming positions.
We believe in setting high goals, having fun and working towards continuous improvement in everything we do. We have high ambitions for both individuals and the company's development, while at the same time we value a friendly work environment, where everyone is welcome. To create a strong community, we have a number of initiatives in social activities, and with a generous health care contribution, we put health first. Do you prefer playing paddle, table tennis, running, FIFA, breakfast or Thursday coffee? With us you get everything!
What we do
Grade is one of the leading SaaS HR-tech providers in the Nordics, offering a comprehensive talent management suite designed to help businesses attract, recruit, develop, and retain top talent. Our diverse product portfolio spans recruitment, talent management, and e-learning, all developed and managed in-house to ensure seamless integration and high quality.
With a strong international presence, we operate out of Sweden (Stockholm, Lund, Trollhättan), Norway (Bodö), and Finland (Helsinki, Oulu), focusing on serving large organizations and enterprises. We have high ambitions both for individual careers and for the company's development. We value a work environment where everyone feels welcome. Our exceptional growth and outstanding products have positioned us as industry leaders in offering innovative solutions for the employee journey.
About the Role
As a Group Financial Controller, you will play a vital role in ensuring accurate and compliant financial reporting and analysis within our organization. Working closely with the Head of Accounting, CFO, and senior management, you will support process improvements, oversee accounting procedures, and ensure seamless financial planning and control. This position offers the chance to influence our financial operations on a group level, driving both efficiency and compliance.
The finance department is embarking on an exciting transformation journey, including a reaorganization. The role as Group Financial Controller is new and to thrive in this position you need to be open to change and ready to challenge established processes. Your goal will be to contribute to our mission of streamlining and inproving the way we work.
Key Responsibilities
• Financial Reporting and Analysis: Support and review monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements in collaboration with local accounting partners ensuring alignment with local GAAP.
• Internal Controls and Compliance: Design, implement, and enhance accounting policies and internal controls to maintain high standards of compliance and operational efficiency. Internal control procedures such as balance sheet reconciliations, analysis of P&L, Balance sheet and Cash flow items with purpose to ensure accuracy and completeness in financial accounting.
• Group Accounting Oversight: Coordinate and oversee group accounting activities, identify and implement group accounting synergies to enhance efficiency, and supporting financial performance tracking across local branches.
• Cross-functional Collaboration: Provide financial insights and support to cross-functional teams, fostering data-driven decision-making.
• Budgeting and Forecasting: Support the budgeting and forecasting process as well as in follow ups
• Audit Coordination: Manage the external audit process, acting as the primary liaison with auditors, tax advisors, and regulators.
Qualifications and Skills
• Educational Background: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
• Experience: At least 3 years in financial controlling, auditing, or accounting, ideally within a dynamic or high-growth environment.
• Technical Proficiency: Strong grasp of local GAAP and experience in consolidation; advanced Excel skills and familiarity with a range of ERP systems. It is advantageous if you have previously worked with implementing a new ERP system.
• Analytical Skills: Sharp analytical mindset with excellent problem-solving abilities.
• Attention to Detail: Meticulous with data, ensuring high accuracy and precision.
• Teamwork and Independence: Proven ability to work independently and collaboratively within teams.
• Mindset: Proactive, adaptable, and results-oriented with a drive for continuous improvement.
What We Offer
A collaborative, fast-paced environment with opportunities for career growth.
Flexible hybrid work options to support work-life balance.
Competitive compensation and benefits package including health and pension plans, paid parental leave, and various social events.
Application Deadline: Rolling applications; apply as soon as possible to be considered.
Join us in shaping our financial foundation and driving impactful improvements across our organization!
