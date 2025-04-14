Senior Game Programmer
Ashes & Diamonds Entertainment AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-04-14
We are looking for Senior Game Programmers to drive technical quality, performance, and scalability of our game and technology through both leadership and execution. You will be working closely alongside other developers on different core gaming experiences, and the work that both you and your team deliver will be highly visible to our players worldwide.
Your Day-to-Day
Designing, prototyping and implementing game systems and features
Developing and maintaining client and game server components for a highly scalable multiplayer game
Optimizing the game to run efficiently on both Mobile and PC
Implementing and optimizing the development pipeline and toolchain to facilitate quick and easy iteration
Integrating third party services and plugins (for features such as IAP, chat services, analytics, crash reporting etc.)
Being involved in the coding, identification and resolution of issues, and the compilation of development documentation
Working with server developers for seamless backend integration
Participating in the training and mentoring of other developers
Requirements
Experience (5+ years) of Unity 3D
Full proficiency in Unity 3D and all its core components
Expertise in C#/.Net (C# 9/10 and .Net 5/6 preferred)
Ability to quickly grasp the "full picture"
Excellent structure (such as clean code practices, deep knowledge of software architecture, consistency in all deliverables)
Profound comprehension of making Sandbox games
Embracing disposition towards external input (such as valuing feedback and open communication)
Proactive learning and keeping up-to-date with the latest technologies
Ability to be autonomous (such as taking ownership of your own tasks, seeing possible improvements in the "big picture")
Good to Have
Experience in native development (such as iOS/Android)
Experience creating Client/Server applications in C#
Experience working in larger sized engineering teams
Personal Traits
Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
Good interpersonal and team-work skills
Open to feedback
