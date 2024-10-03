Senior Game play Programmer
2024-10-03
Avalanche Studios Group and its division Avalanche Studios are crafting our next cutting-edge AAA open-world game, and we're now looking for a Senior Gameplay Programmer to join our team in Malmö.
As a Gameplay Programmer on this project you will work with our designers to conceive of and implement elements of scripted and emergent world content, combat and activities. You will develop and maintain the tools and systems necessary for designers to create missions, build complex gameplay mechanics and tweak and balance the game. Your work will take you all over the codebase from underlying systems to weapons, from character mechanics to world interactions, from physics to VFX. In order to fully realise a feature or a section of gameplay, it is necessary to work closely with an array of disciplines.
To thrive in a gameplay programming position at Avalanche Studios, you need to be willing and have the ability to learn new tools and workflows.
What you'll do:
Foster a collaborative environment and work with designers, animators and other coders in order to create and deliver features
Maintain a high standard of code quality and robustness
Participate in code reviews and mentor less experienced peers on the team
Work in a development environment with shared code and contribute with continuous improvements to our shared tech
Who you are:
Proficient in C++
Have a sense of fun gameplay
Have strong knowledge of gameplay code, systems and mechanics
Strong communication skills and ability to work in a team
It's a plus if you have experience with in-house engine(s) and experience of being part of a full product cycle
Note: Research shows under-represented groups in the industry (especially women) might not apply to a job if they don't check off every requirement. At Avalanche, we're more about your drive to learn and interest in tackling challenges than what's on your resume! So don't stress if you don't tick every box- shoot us your application anyway! Diverse opinions and different experiences are what make our teams so great, not itemized lists of qualifications.
The Malmö location
You'll find us in a standout building from 1958, just a stone's throw from the Central Station. Within these walls, the American dream was leveraged to sell muscle cars more than half a century ago. Today, the location balances Avalanche Studios Group's industrial, high-octane heritage with a bright and homey vibe featuring resident dogs and patio-grown chilies.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to apply
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Fatalist Development AB
