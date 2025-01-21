Senior Game Designer
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds.
We are looking for a Senior Game Designer to strengthen our team's expertise in designing complex systems and mechanics for our flagship title Angry Birds 2. In this role, you'll translate creative concepts into data-informed, player-centric designs that drive both engagement and business objectives.
You'll also play a key part in elevating cross-disciplinary collaboration, ensuring that features are developed and implemented cohesively. Your deep knowledge of Casual and RPG mechanics will be critical in delivering exceptional player experiences and optimising our live service offerings.
Join a team of industry professionals in the creative studio in the centre of Stockholm! If not in Sweden, we can offer relocation support.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Creating and overseeing feature design, improving existing systems, and maintaining live events
Developing new game concepts that balance creative vision with commercial success in F2P environments
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure features are aligned with business and creative goals
Pitching and presenting design ideas using data and player insights to support decisions
Reviewing and optimising released features using player data to refine and enhance the experience
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Solid experience in game design, with a strong focus on systems and feature design
Proven track record of creating successful features for Free-to-Play (F2P) and Live Service games
Deep understanding of player progression, monetization strategies, and engagement loops
Experience collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams to deliver complex features
Proficiency in using data and analytics to iterate and refine game designs
Strong communication skills in English for pitching ideas and collaborating across teams
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
Understanding of UX principles to create intuitive and player-friendly interfaces
Awareness of emerging trends in F2P, Live Service, and RPG game design
Experience designing content that resonates with diverse global audiences
Previous experience mentoring junior designers and fostering team growth
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and project management principles
Please apply with your CV in English.
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
At Rovio, we are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities or special needs in our working environment and job application procedures. We make all reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities or who otherwise need support to thrive in the workplace. We are committed to continuously improving workplace accessibility. If you have any questions before applying, please write to us at recruitment@rovio.com
