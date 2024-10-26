Senior Fullstack Engineer - Java
Baronit AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Baronit AB i Göteborg
About Baronit:
At Baronit, we connect brilliant minds to shape the future of technology. As a passionate team of tech experts, we lead with innovation, expertise, and curiosity to help businesses grow and adapt to new opportunities. Our experts blend technical excellence, industry insight, and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results across sectors such as Automotive, Fintech, Healthcare, Telecom, E-commerce, and more.
We are an IT consultancy company based in Gothenburg looking for an experienced Fullstack Engineer to join our dynamic team. This role requires a strong foundation in both backend and frontend development, coupled with extensive experience in cloud platforms and DevOps practices. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver scalable, reliable solutions that align with our clients' goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, build, and maintain robust backend and frontend applications, ensuring high performance and scalability.
Develop and manage scalable CI/CD pipelines to automate software delivery and deployment processes using tools like Jenkins, Git, and Azure DevOps.
Optimize and manage cloud infrastructure on AWS, Azure, or GCP, ensuring high availability, performance, and cost-efficiency.
Containerization & Orchestration: Deploy, manage, and monitor containerized applications using Docker and Kubernetes.
Utilize Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform, Biceps, and Ansible for cloud resource provisioning and automation.
Implement and maintain observability solutions using Grafana, Prometheus, and Azure Monitor to ensure system health and performance.
Work within Agile/Scrum environments, closely collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality products.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex issues in production and pre-production environments, ensuring smooth and efficient operation.
Requirements:
Academic degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
7+ years of experience in full-stack development or similar.
Proficiency in
backend languages such as Java (Spring Framework, Spring Boot), JavaScript, Go, NodeJS and Python.
frontend frameworks like React or Angular.
CI/CD automation using tools like Jenkins, Git, and Azure DevOps.
with AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud for cloud infrastructure management.
containerization and orchestration tools like Docker and Kubernetes.
deep understanding of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using Terraform, Bicep, and Ansible.
monitoring tools such as Grafana, Prometheus, Kibana, ElasticStack, and Azure Monitor for observability and performance monitoring.
working with SQL and NoSQL databases such as PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Redis.
developing, testing, and integrating APIs.
designing cloud-native architectures, leveraging Kubernetes and microservices.
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies and working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Excellent communication and problem-solving skills, with a focus on continuous improvement and innovation.
Fluent in English both written and verbal
Preferred Qualifications:
Exposure to Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) principles.
Experience from working in Unix/Linux environments.
Experience in shell scripting in Bash, and PowerShell for automation.
Kafka/Event Streaming
GraphQL/REST API Development Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18
E-post: info@baronit.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baronit AB
(org.nr 556815-5625)
Östra Hamngatan 17 (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8979212