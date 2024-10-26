Senior Fullstack Engineer - C#/.Net
Baronit AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Baronit AB i Göteborg
About Baronit:
At Baronit, we connect brilliant minds to shape the future of technology. As a passionate team of tech experts, we lead with innovation, expertise, and curiosity to help businesses grow and adapt to new opportunities. Our experts blend technical excellence, industry insight, and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results across sectors such as Automotive, Fintech, Healthcare, Telecom, E-commerce, and more.
We are an IT consultancy company based in Gothenburg looking for an experienced Fullstack Engineer to join our dynamic team. This role requires a strong foundation in both backend and frontend development, coupled with extensive experience in cloud platforms and DevOps practices. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver scalable, reliable solutions that align with our clients' goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, build, and maintain robust b backend systems and frontend applications (JavaScript frameworks such as React or Angular), ensuring high performance and scalability.
Optimize and manage cloud infrastructure, focusing on Azure/AWS, ensuring high availability, performance, and cost-efficiency.
Deploy, manage, and monitor containerized applications using Docker and Kubernetes.
Develop and manage scalable CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps, Git, Jenkins, or other similar tools to automate software delivery and deployment processes.
Work with both SQL and NoSQL databases, such as PostgreSQL, SQL Server, and MongoDB, ensuring efficient data storage and retrieval.
Develop and integrate REST APIs and work with Event-based systems such as Kafka or RabbitMQ to ensure seamless data flow and accessibility.
Utilize and design cloud-native architectures leveraging Microservices and event-driven systems for distributed computing.
Implement and maintain observability solutions using Grafana, Prometheus, and Azure Monitor to ensure system health and performance.
Work within Agile/Scrum environments, closely collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality products.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex issues in production and pre-production environments, ensuring smooth and efficient operation.
Requirements:
Academic degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
7+ years of experience in full-stack development or similar.
Proficiency in
Backend technologies such as C#, .NET, and ASP.NET Core
Frontend frameworks such as React or Angular
CI/CD automation with Azure DevOps, Git, and Jenkins
Cloud platforms like Azure or AWS for infrastructure management
Containerization and orchestration tools like Docker and Kubernetes
Cloud-native architectures, leveraging Kubernetes and microservices.
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as Terraform, Bicep, or Ansible
Monitoring tools such as Grafana, ElasticStack, and Azure Monitor for observability and performance monitoring
SQL and NoSQL databases such as PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and SQL Server
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies and working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Excellent communication and problem-solving skills, with a focus on continuous improvement and innovation.
Fluent in English both written and verbal
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with Azure Functions, Logic Apps, and other serverless architectures.
Familiarity with Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) principles and DevOps culture.
Hands-on experience working in Unix/Linux environments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18
E-post: info@baronit.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baronit AB
(org.nr 556815-5625)
Östra Hamngatan 17 (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8979211