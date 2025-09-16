Senior Fullstack Developer - Ruby
Hemnet AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-09-16
At Hemnet, we're not just building Sweden's leading property platform - we're shaping how people find their future homes. Now we're looking for a Senior Fullstack Developer who's excited about Ruby, service oriented architecture, and making a real impact.
The Role
You'll join a cross-functional team where your voice matters. As a senior developer, you'll not only write great code but also help drive architectural discussions, mentoring teammates, and helping us move towards a modern, flexible platform.
We're on a journey of breaking down a monolith into a service oriented architecture, and your experience here will be key. You'll work hands-on with Ruby and React (while also touching Node.js) and bring ideas that push us forward.
What You'll Do
The team is responsible for the authentication solution and is currently focusing on personalization for our users. In this role, you'll
Contribute to both backend and frontend development (Ruby, Node.js, React)
Help shape our architecture as we move towards a service oriented architecture
Collaborate with product managers, designers, and fellow engineers
Share knowledge and inspire the team
Bring your personality and perspective to make the team stronger and more diverse
Who You Are
We believe you are experienced in working with Ruby and Node, but also that you are open to learning Node.js. You enjoy guiding, coaching, and sparking great discussions as well as value collaboration, diversity, and creating smart solutions together.
You have senior-level experience as a Fullstack Developer
You're comfortable with Node.js (and curious to grow further in it)
You've worked with large-scale applications and know the challenges of breaking down a monolith into a service oriented architecture
I am your new manager
Hi! My name is Staffan, and I'll be your new manager. I've been at Hemnet since 2019 but just recently joined our domain called Consumers. I'm really excited to support the teams that will be working on many new and important areas for Hemnet - including personalization and smarter search features.
My leadership style is listening, transparent, accessible, and supportive, while also challenging you to take your next step. Hopefully, we'll learn a lot from each other and have plenty of fun as we break new ground at Hemnet. As a team, we get things done; we know when and where value can be added, and we're clear on our priorities.
Why did I decide to join Hemnet? I was strongly drawn to the culture and atmosphere - a wonderful combination of kindness, inclusiveness, and helpfulness, paired with high ambitions and a strong drive forward. My impression is that the people and the workplace together create the perfect foundation for you to do the best work of your career.
At Hemnet, we believe tech is better when built together. If you want to shape not only code but also the future of Sweden's most loved housing platform, we'd love to hear from you.
A Note on Inclusion
At Hemnet, we believe that diversity in gender, sexual orientation, ability, neurodiversity, cultural background and life experience makes us stronger. We welcome applicants of all identities and backgrounds.
If you meet many but not all of the requirements, we encourage you to apply. We value curiosity, a strong sense of purpose and the motivation to learn and grow, alongside your skills and experiences.
Your career at Hemnet With over 40 million visits each month, you'll be part of Sweden's most popular property platform - and one of the world's most admired real estate platforms. But our size and reputation aren't the only reasons why you and your 150+ colleagues enjoy working here.
Since 1998, Hemnet has been an essential go-to place for millions of Swedes, guiding them through one of life's biggest transitions: finding a new place to call home. We're proud to make this life-changing, often stressful journey as seamless as possible.
With access to vast amounts of data, you'll have limitless opportunities to explore and create new features that enhance the experience for Sweden's real estate agents, home buyers, and sellers. Our friendly Hemnet culture fosters a dynamic, playful environment where every voice is valued. Here, you'll join a welcoming team that encourages you to thrive and grow, working alongside passionate colleagues from around the world.
A Hybrid Way of Working Our vibrant office in central Stockholm is the hub of our collaboration and culture, providing a lively space that fosters team spirit. We come together in the office three days a week, with two flexible remote days. To be part of our team, it's essential to be based in or near Stockholm. Ersättning
