Senior Full Stack Engineer
2024-08-20
Sinch is a global leader in the growing market for Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. We are specialists in allowing businesses to reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
With presence in more than 50 countries, whether you know us or not, you've definitely used our tech. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year.
Sinch's core values are Make it Happen, Dream Big, Keep it Simple and Win Together. These values describe how our global organization works and inspire each of our more than 3,000 employees across 55 different countries.
Role and Responsibilities
Develop, architect and scale the core infrastructure for Sinch's web applications. Be part of in a small cross functional team that sets its own objectives and goals with responsibility for every stage of product development life cycle from planning and design to implementation, testing, deployment, monitoring and maintenance, you build It you run it.
Your work will be focused around the common platform used to that makes up the core of the product line; The code you write will be consumed by used by many different teams and is a key enabler in the product line. You will solve problems across the enterprise, focusing not only on how to deliver a great product today but setting the foundations for the future.
Tech Stack: NodeJS, Java, React, Typescript
Please apply your resume in English!
In order to contribute to this role, you have:
A strong software engineering background
In-depth knowledge of the web platform and ecosystem
Expertise in modern front-end technologies.
Solid track record working with Typescript in a professional or open-source setting.
Experience building services on the backend
Fluency in English
Big Plus!
Experience using design systems
Experience making architectural decisions that have high impact
Experience with Web components and the latest Web APIs
Experience with AWS, Kubernetes and other cloud native technologies
Benefits
Sinch is a global company composed of people from different countries and cultures. Our benefits adjust regionally to support employees and help them to thrive in every stage of life. We offer valuable benefits and resources, including health and life insurance, a flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
Our Hiring Process
In Sinch, we are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and non-discriminatory. Our Talent Acquisition team, together with hiring managers and the rest of the interviewing team, persistently work towards identifying the candidates that best fit each open job, based on Sinch's hiring needs and candidates' career expectations.
We encourage applications from strong candidates with relevant professional backgrounds for this role. Not all applicants will meet all job requirements exactly! Even if you do not meet all job requirements, don't let that stop you from considering Sinch for the next step in your career. We are always open to candidates that could bring new ideas and perspectives to Sinch. Så ansöker du
