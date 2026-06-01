Senior Frontend Lead
Hi3G Access AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hi3G Access AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Täby
, Södertälje
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Frontend Lead to join our E-commerce team at Tre, where you will play a key role in shaping the frontend architecture, engineering practices, and long-term technical direction within a cross-functional product team.
This role is a great fit for someone who combines strong technical expertise with a collaborative and coaching leadership style, and who is passionate about building scalable, maintainable, and high-quality solutions. You are also curious about how AI is transforming software development and see AI-assisted ways of working as a natural part of modern engineering.
About the role
As Frontend Lead, you will take technical ownership of the frontend domain and play a key role in shaping the architecture, engineering practices, and long-term technical direction of our e-commerce platform.
This is a hands-on leadership role where you combine active development with technical guidance, coaching, and cross-functional collaboration. Together with architects, backend developers, product stakeholders, and the rest of the E-commerce team, you will create scalable, maintainable, and business-critical solutions with a strong focus on quality, performance, and customer experience.
You will guide technical decisions, support the team in solving complex challenges, and help establish sustainable ways of working that enable high delivery quality and long-term maintainability. You will also contribute to improving CI/CD, testing strategies, release flows, and developer experience.
A key part of the role is ensuring that integrations between frontend, backend, CRM, CMS, and other systems work reliably and efficiently in practice. You will also help drive modern AI-assisted engineering practices within the team, exploring pragmatic ways of working with tools such as GitHub Copilot and Spec-Driven Development while maintaining high standards for quality, security, and maintainability.
You will play an important role in the continued development of our new web shop platform and the future frontend landscape within our Nordic e-commerce organization.
What you can look forward to
Taking a key role in shaping and developing the frontend architecture and engineering culture within a business-critical e-commerce domain
Working with modern technologies, scalable architecture, and AI-assisted development practices in a forward-leaning engineering environment
Having a direct impact on technology decisions, developer experience, customer experience, and business outcomes
Collaborating closely with skilled architects, backend developers, and cross-functional stakeholders in complex and high-impact initiatives
Being part of one of Sweden's best workplaces according to Great Place To Work, and proudly partnering with Women in Tech and Tjejer Kodar
More about youWe believe this role is a great fit for someone who combines strong technical expertise with a collaborative and pragmatic mindset. You enjoy taking technical ownership, coaching developers, and building scalable, maintainable front-end solutions in close collaboration with architects and backend teams.
You have several years of experience building complex and preferably transaction-heavy web applications using React, Next.js, and TypeScript. You are comfortable working with API-driven architecture, modern frontend engineering practices, CI/CD pipelines, automated testing, and monorepo environments. Experience working in environments where frontend solutions are integrated with larger commercial or enterprise platforms is highly valued.
You value quality, performance, accessibility, and long-term sustainability, and you are confident in making sound engineering trade-offs when needed. Experience with frontend observability, headless CMS platforms such as Contentful, and AI-assisted development tools and workflows is considered a strong advantage.
You communicate fluently in English and thrive in agile, cross-functional product teams. Experience from larger organizations, telecom, or complex enterprise environments is considered an advantage.
Welcome with your application!
We are accepting applications through this advertisement and review candidates on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. A cover letter is not required — instead, we ask you to attach your CV and answer the application questions below.
As part of our recruitment process, we use assessments to support an objective and fair evaluation of candidates. Please note that the position may be filled before the application deadline, and background checks are conducted on the final candidate.
If you would like to know more about the role, feel free to contact the recruiting manager
Viktoria Henge Klättborg: Viktoria.Henge.Klattborg@tre.se
Vi drivs av att hela tiden försöka göra saker bättre, på nya och annorlunda sätt. Vi ser oss själva som en avgörande del av Sveriges samhällsstruktur, eftersom vi vet att pålitlig uppkoppling är en viktig grundsten i dagens digitala värld.
Tre föddes som utmanare och är en organisation i ständig rörelse. Vi strävar efter att vara i framkant i allt vi gör. Vi är övertygade om att det är människorna och kulturen på Tre som är avgörande för vår utveckling.
När du startar din resa på Tre finns det oändliga möjligheter att växa och utvecklas med oss.
WE THINK LIKE CHALLENGERS - I en föränderlig värld, är vi på Tre nyfikna och ständigt öppna för nya lösningar. På Tre anpassar vi vägen framåt allt eftersom vi provar och lär oss vad som funkar bäst.
WE WORK LIKE CHAMPIONS - På Tre gör vi alltid vårt bästa. Vi känner ägandeskap för vår uppgift, sätter tydliga mål och håller fokus på det som gör mest nytta för affären.
WE ACT LIKE BUDDIES - På Tre är vi schyssta kollegor. Vi samarbetar med varandra över team och funktioner, vi bollar idéer, ger och tar emot feedback. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hi3g Access AB
(org.nr 556593-4899)
999 99 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Tre Jobbnummer
9940138